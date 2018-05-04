Machar delegation, Museveni hold talks in Kampala

May 3, 2018 (KAMPALA) - Members of South Sudan’s armed opposition (SPLM-IO) on Thursday held a meeting with Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni in Kampala.

Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni speaks at the national dialogue launch in South Sudan, May 22, 2017 (PPU photo)

The deputy chairman of the SPLM-IO, Henry Odwar, who has been leading the SPLM-IO peace talks group in Ethiopia, led the team that met Museveni.

Angelina Teny, who is part of the group, praised Museveni for warm reception during the Kampala meeting.

“He received us well and we really appreciate his interest to have a stable South Sudan. I don’t want to go into details but we had a good meeting with the president,” she said.

In 2016, Museveni and the South Sudanese armed opposition leader, Riek Machar held a meeting to discuss peace in South Sudan, with the Machar assuring the Ugandan leader he was committed to a new chapter of peace.

(ST)