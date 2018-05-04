Machar delegation, Museveni hold talks in Kampala

May 3, 2018 (KAMPALA) - Members of South Sudan’s armed opposition (SPLM-IO) on Thursday held a meeting with Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni in Kampala.
- Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni speaks at the national dialogue launch in South Sudan, May 22, 2017 (PPU photo)
The deputy chairman of the SPLM-IO, Henry Odwar, who has been leading the SPLM-IO peace talks group in Ethiopia, led the team that met Museveni.
Angelina Teny, who is part of the group, praised Museveni for warm reception during the Kampala meeting.
“He received us well and we really appreciate his interest to have a stable South Sudan. I don’t want to go into details but we had a good meeting with the president,” she said.
In 2016, Museveni and the South Sudanese armed opposition leader, Riek Machar held a meeting to discuss peace in South Sudan, with the Machar assuring the Ugandan leader he was committed to a new chapter of peace.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Lessons from Hailemariam Desalegn’s Remarks on peace in S. Sudan 2018-05-03 07:33:11 By James C. Philip South Sudanese now have a shocking but clear picture of where their country’s arduous and tortuous peace process may lead them. It seems the whole enterprise mediated by IGAD (...)
Open letter to U.S. Secretary of State 2018-04-30 06:46:39 April, 29th,2018 Mike Pompeo Secretary of State US Department of State Washington, DC 20520 USA Dear Secretary Pompeo, On behalf of the desperate people of Darfur enduring an unacknowledged (...)
Why regional solution to South Sudan’s conflict is irrational 2018-04-30 06:00:00 By Duop Chak Wuol It has been more than four years since the civil war broke out in South Sudan, numerous pacts have been violated, and the international community seems to have no practical (...)
MORE