Some 11, 500 IDPs arrive at Jebel Marra camp

Some 63,000 IDPs sought refuge in a safe zone adjacent to UNAMID's team site in Sortoni, North Darfur on 23 April 2016 (Photo UNAMID/Mohamed al-Mahady)
May 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Recent inter-communal clashes in Jebel Marra area have displaced some 11, 500 civilians, said a UN humanitarian agency in a news bulletin released on Thursday.

“At least 2,280 newly displaced households (about 11,500 people) arrived in Rokero town and nearby Jemeza village after 18 April, following fighting between armed nomads and sedentary farmer tribes,” said the UNOCHA.

According to the monthly humanitarian news bulletin, the local authorities and IDP leaders said that many homes had been burnt, and other villagers have been displaced into the mountains.

The joint assessment team that visited the affected area said the IDPs are in need of emergency shelter, non-food items, food and access to water and sanitation services.

UN chief in a recent report to the Security Council indicates the decrease of IDPs displacement in Darfur region as a result of the improving security situation but pointed that tribal fighting remains a challenge.

Recently, Sudan Liberation Movement – Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) and SLM Transitional Council spoke about new waves of displacement in the mountainous area of Jebel Marra triggered by armed clashes with the government forces.

Despite the reduction of its forces deployed in Darfur, the hybrid peacekeeping has established a new site in Rokero to protect civilians and displaced persons due to relative insecurity in Jebel Marra.

(ST)

s
