May 3, 2018 (JUBA) – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has urged the different factions of South Sudan’s governing party (SPLM) to unite as one entity in order to resolve their conflicts.

JPEG - 22.4 kb
Presidents Yoweri Museveni (L) and Salva Kiir at South Sudan’s ruling party meeting in Juba, May 3, 2018 (Courtesy photo)

Museveni made these remarks while addressing the National Liberation Council (NLC) meeting of the SPLM in the capital, Juba Thursday.

"Force is like surgery. It should be the last resort to removing a tumour. If you use the knife to cut anyhow, you cease to be a surgeon, you become a butcher,” said Museveni.

He added, “Revolutionaries should know that violence is only for enemies. What enmity is there among the people of South Sudan?"

Museveni, one of the leaders involved in South Sudan’s peace process, was the only head of state who attended the NLC event.

The acting secretary general of the SPLM, Jemma Nunu Kumba said it remains the moral obligation of party members to end the suffering of the people of South Sudan by uniting as a means to end the war.

“We have no time to remain bitter and no time to dwell in the past, because the future is more important than the past, and because the hopes of our people depends on us,” Kumba told the meeting.

“It is high time we rise above our past and above our differences to deliver a peaceful environment in which our noble people will live and take care of their own aspirations,” she added.

The senior SPLM official, however, acknowledged the role regional leaders have played in the SPLM re-unification process since 2015,

In January 2015, delegates from three factions of the SPLM party signed a 12-page agreement in Arusha, Tanzania, laying out key steps toward reunifying the party.

The faction loyal to President Salva Kiir, the SPLM-in-Opposition led by former First Vice President, Riek Machar, and a third made up of party officials detained when the conflict began in December 2013, signed the accord.

The SPLM was initially founded as the political wing of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA). The party, in the aftermath of the civil war that broke out in the country in mid-December 2013, split into the SPLM-Juba faction headed by Kiir, SPLM-IO led by Machar and that of the former political detainees.

(ST)

  • 4 May 07:02, by lino

    Same old same old talk!!! Peace has to be between the leaders and also among people then unity can follow! How you unite before peace?!
    M7! You have played a bad role in this country! If Gen. Kiir understands Peace and Unity, he wouldn’t have left you using him as a toy!!!
    Liberation Council meeting with the real liberators out is disunity itself!!!
    Kiir is still at large to kill anyone who object

  • 4 May 07:05, by Lenin Bull

    President Museveni, you are 100% right and agree with you, " No enmity among the people of South Sudan" to warrant such mad magnitutde of hatred, killing, and destruction of civilian properties. As can be scanned or read in between the lines of your deduction, it is the idiots managing our state affairs in South Sudan that are political amateurs!

  • 4 May 07:08, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    As long president Kiir still in power with his cliques, the SPLM reunification will never materialized and the current conflict will always be there. This statement from Museveni, and I quote " If you use the knife to cut anyhow, you cease to be a surgeon, you become a butcher,” is referred to president Salva Kiir but the demand president cannot understand.

  • 4 May 07:11, by Lenin Bull

    When these mediocre political elite in South Sudan resort to violence( surgery using double edged sharp knives) as the only means to resolve their own differences in their party in Dec.2013, they thought mistakenly that war would only kill other innocent ordinary folks in South Sudan! But now battles are being fought in J1. Both Kiir and Riek smelt blood, gun powder, and saw deaths in J1!

  • 4 May 07:16, by Lenin Bull

    Riek unlike his first coup on the 28th August 1991, lost his beloved son Wang, and his US marine trained youngest brother, and all his body guards in the infamous J1 battle! President Kiir also lost some of his finest well trained SPLA Commando body guards known as Tigers! Both leaders don’t play sex daily as their wives don’t live with them in South Sudan because of war! War is bad!

  • 4 May 07:22, by Lenin Bull

    The worst second battle in J1 is coming unless this clumsy peace talks in Addis which aims at sharing power among war-mongers and scoundrel politicians is deleted in mediation vocabularies and replaced with democratic elections! In that next second J1 Battle one or more of these mediocre politicians is going to die.

