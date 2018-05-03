 
 
 
United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Bintou Keita talks to reporters in Juba on 19 April 2018 (UNMISS Photo)

April 2, 2018 (NEW YORK) – UN’s deputy peacekeeping chief Wednesday said holding elections in South Sudan before to reach a peaceful settlement is not a solution to the current crisis.

Bintou Keita, Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, briefed the Security Council about her recent visit to South Sudan to discuss UNMISS mandate and efforts for peace. In Juba, she met with First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, and a delegation of Cabinet Ministers led by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Martin Elia Lomoro.

Regarding the peace process, Keita told the Security Council she discussed with the government officials their plan B if the upcoming talks fail. She added that they think that resorting to general elections can be used as a means to end the conflict.

“We said, well, even in places where it is extremely well organized there is no way that you can go through all the steps of preparing elections in the conditions that we are seeing now” in South Sudan, she said.

The Guinean diplomat further said that South Sudan is not “a country where it is conducive, right now, to go through any meaningful elections as a Plan B.”

“So for us, there is no Plan B”. “The only plan is the High-Level Revitalization Forum,” she emphasized.

South Sudanese officials say the opposition groups want to undermine the IGAD-led process before to claim that Salva Kiir’s government has no legitimacy.

They add that election can allow choosing a leader and the opposition groups including SPLM-IO Riek Machar have to renounce violence if they intend to take part in the polls.

But the opposition leaders reject this option pointing to the need for a political solution and the return of displaced civilians to their home areas before any election.

  • 3 May 10:40, by Kuch

    The UN & it shady corporate donors in Gulf Arab states, Wall Street, London, virgin islands, Bermuda or Cayman islands are trying their dirty best to remain as proxy oppositions to our government, our country & our people. But the evils do not know that this is a country of people who have an absolute contempt towards any evil on earth who thinks that he/she can stand over our necks>>>

    • 3 May 10:49, by Kuch

      The criminals in the that evil UN building often send these West African clowns into our country to always come & lecture us their the evil white Americans, French, English people, their evil juus & their gulf Arab states paymasters bullsh*ts. And these West African clowns & others brought into our country in way that we will come & respect their evil corporate America, some shifty>>>

      • 3 May 10:57, by Kuch

        European countries like the UK, France & their gulf Arab state cabals’ paymasters, on a sly that we will come & respect these criminals simply because they are or they look Africans! Fellows, take your damn evil corporate America, France, the UK & their gulf Arab states dirty intrigues to DRC, CAR, Mali or West Africa. Here in South Sudan, we don’t worship these evils>>>

  • 3 May 10:55, by Lenin Bull

    The government of South Sudan should not allow itself to be outsmarted by UN scoundrels. It is the same foxy UN that will turn tomorrow and say they want to take over South Sudan because the government is illegitimate. Better hold elections and let whoever opposes it go to hell or if they want they should declare open war.

    • 3 May 11:06, by Kuch

      Lenin Bull,
      You are absolutely right chap, that is what they [the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies like ethiopia] are hedging on. By holding hostage, the losers, thieves & traitors like Rebecca Nyandeng, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Majak Agoot, Kosti Manibe, Adwok Nyabe, Thomas Cirillo & Co. in Nairobi, Adis Ababa, Khartoum & other capitals simply>>

      • 3 May 11:14, by Kuch

        because the criminals in the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy in between like ethiopia to use them as their blackmails & bargaining chips over our country & our people. But the evils & their puppets are playing a very dangerous game though. Mr. Lenin Bull, do you know what is called NEW WORLD ORDER UN government?>>>

        • 3 May 11:24, by Kuch

          >>>https://www.chathamhouse.org/sites/files/chathamhouse/events/2016-10-26-future-south-sudan-peace-agreement-transcript.pdf
          http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article56093
          This so-called ARCISS document above was the hand over of our country of the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between chap>>>

          • 3 May 11:28, by Kuch

            I don’t know whether the sellouts like Riek Machar & Pagan Amuom read the damn document when they signed that piece of sh*t in those hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa in 2015?! The damn document was drafted by the US, the UK, their then so-called IGAD-plus countries, their UN & NGOs & tossed into the govt of South Sudan throat & their puppets to sign by force>>>

            • 3 May 11:36, by Kuch

              And not single South Sudanese negotiated that shit of Document. And the document came & exploded in the evils who drafted that piece of document evil faces in July 2016. But again, the same evils are at it again, they want to imposed their yet another piece of trash so-called High level Revitalization Forum (HLRF). In the same hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa & they will come & get the same>>

  • 3 May 10:59, by Lenin Bull

    Elections have been going on in Sudan in the midst of series of wars, the same thing in Chad, nigeria, Uganda, Angola,DR Congo, etc. If the government succumb to this fooling they will have themselves to blame latter. The foxes in UN know that if elections are held successfully and President Salva Kiir ir reelected, the sinister motive of destabilizing South Sudan their own selfish motive

  • 3 May 11:04, by Lenin Bull

    The money makers in UN because of South Sudan know that if elections are held this will legitimize the government and hence thwart their attempt to smartly overthrow the government through UN Trusteeship! Please, two options are very important to do: Defeat the rebels militarily and hold elections immediately. This is how it is done all over the world!

