 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 3 May 2018

South Sudanese president appoints new army chief

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 2, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has appointed General Gabriel Jok Riak as the country’s new army chief of staff.

JPEG - 18.6 kb
General Gabriel Jok Riak (Getty Image)

Riak, according a decree issued on Wednesday, succeeds General James Ajongo Mawut who died last month.

The order of appointment came into effect in a decree Kiir issued on 2 May.

Riak, who hails from South Sudan’s Jonglei state, briefly served as the acting army chief of staff after the position recently became vacant.

A former deputy army chief of staff, Riak also served as sector commander in Bahr el Ghazal region before moving to the general headquarters for top level assignment at command leadership.

In July 2015, the United Nations Security Council imposed travel bans and asset freezes on Riak, among other senior military officers. The move came after the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated for sanctions Riak, who was then commander of Sector One of the South Sudanese military.

The move, it said in a statement, was in accordance with the executive order (E.O.) 13664, authorizing the department to sanction South Sudanese individuals responsible for threatening peace, security, or stability of South Sudan and for expanding or extending the conflict or obstructing peace talks or processes in South Sudan.

Riak was accused of engaging in actions that expand or extend the conflict in South Sudan, or obstructed peace talks or processes, and that he led forces who engaged in actions that expand or extend the conflict in South Sudan, or obstructed peace talks or processes.

He reportedly helped arm and mobilize as many as 1,000 youths to supplement traditional South Sudan army forces and that he sought to have tanks repaired and modified for use against the armed opposition (SPLA-IO) forces allied to rebel leader Riek Machar.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 May 01:14, by lino

    There you go!!! Mading Bor got the Army Chief as expected!!! I mentioned that when Ajongo passed on! Now Gonglie owns the defence! We will see who things will shakeup with Awiel rebellion!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Open letter to U.S. Secretary of State 2018-04-30 06:46:39 April, 29th,2018 Mike Pompeo Secretary of State US Department of State Washington, DC 20520 USA Dear Secretary Pompeo, On behalf of the desperate people of Darfur enduring an unacknowledged (...)

Why regional solution to South Sudan’s conflict is irrational 2018-04-30 06:00:00 By Duop Chak Wuol It has been more than four years since the civil war broke out in South Sudan, numerous pacts have been violated, and the international community seems to have no practical (...)

Gen Bashir’s award for UN official is a scandal by all measures 2018-04-28 08:05:58 By Yasir Arman* On the 26th of April 2018, General Bashir, who is indicted by the ICC, has committed genocide and war crimes, is leading a genocidal government that stands against all the values (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.