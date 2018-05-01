 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 1 May 2018

UNAMID force commander visits Jebel Marra’s new base

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNAMID's new Temporary Operating Base in Golo, Jebel Marra, Central Darfur on 30 April 2018 (Photo UNAMID)
April 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The commander of Darfur hybrid peacekeeping force Lieutenant-General, Leonard Ngondi Monday inspected the ongoing works to establish a new base in Jebel Marra.

In a brief note released on Twitter, the UNMAID said Ngondi visited Golo where he "inspected progress made in the construction of the Mission’s Temporary Operating Base in the area".

The visit comes after reports of attacks by the Sudanese government forces on the positions of the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) and the Transitional Council (SLM-TC).

While U.S. State Department confirmed the reports and called for unfettered humanitarian access to the affected area, the UNAMID kept silent and didn’t report about the attacks.

However, the UN Secretary-General is supposed to brief the Security Council on 25 May about the security and humanitarian situation there.

The joint operation released a picture of the new base in Golo saying it is "a key part of the Jebel Marra Task Force" to improve security conditions and enhance the protection of civilians in Jebel Marra.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Open letter to U.S. Secretary of State 2018-04-30 06:46:39 April, 29th,2018 Mike Pompeo Secretary of State US Department of State Washington, DC 20520 USA Dear Secretary Pompeo, On behalf of the desperate people of Darfur enduring an unacknowledged (...)

Why regional solution to South Sudan’s conflict is irrational 2018-04-30 06:00:00 By Duop Chak Wuol It has been more than four years since the civil war broke out in South Sudan, numerous pacts have been violated, and the international community seems to have no practical (...)

Gen Bashir’s award for UN official is a scandal by all measures 2018-04-28 08:05:58 By Yasir Arman* On the 26th of April 2018, General Bashir, who is indicted by the ICC, has committed genocide and war crimes, is leading a genocidal government that stands against all the values (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.