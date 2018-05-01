UNAMID force commander visits Jebel Marra’s new base



April 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The commander of Darfur hybrid peacekeeping force Lieutenant-General, Leonard Ngondi Monday inspected the ongoing works to establish a new base in Jebel Marra.

In a brief note released on Twitter, the UNMAID said Ngondi visited Golo where he "inspected progress made in the construction of the Mission’s Temporary Operating Base in the area".

The visit comes after reports of attacks by the Sudanese government forces on the positions of the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) and the Transitional Council (SLM-TC).

While U.S. State Department confirmed the reports and called for unfettered humanitarian access to the affected area, the UNAMID kept silent and didn’t report about the attacks.

However, the UN Secretary-General is supposed to brief the Security Council on 25 May about the security and humanitarian situation there.

The joint operation released a picture of the new base in Golo saying it is "a key part of the Jebel Marra Task Force" to improve security conditions and enhance the protection of civilians in Jebel Marra.

