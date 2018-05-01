 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 1 May 2018

MSF stops operating clinics in a remote S. Sudan town

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 30, 2018 (MUNDRI) - Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said it has stopped operating clinic in remote areas of South Sudan’s Mundri town after its team was attacked by armed robbers on 24 April.

JPEG - 35.7 kb
A MSF nurse with a child Aburoc (Photo: Philippe Carr)

A group of 10 unidentified armed men reportedly stopped MSF’s convoy, physically assaulted the team, threatened them with violence and took their personal belongings, along with medical supplies and other MSF property as the organisation’s team was delivering much-needed healthcare to remote areas of Mundri.

The medical charity, in a statement, condemned the “brutal” act.

This attack forces MSF to stop operating mobile clinics in the area until safe access to the isolated communities we support can be assured by all armed actors, the medical entity further stated.

According to MSF, the people of South Sudan suffer most when its mobile clinics and other facilities are not allowed to operate safely.

In this case, the armed robbery directly affects much-needed healthcare services for around 75,000 people, said the medical charity.

MSF has been operating in Mundri since October 2016. From January to March this year, MSF said it provided 1,760 medical consultations to communities in Mundri, including 509 patients treated for malaria.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Open letter to U.S. Secretary of State 2018-04-30 06:46:39 April, 29th,2018 Mike Pompeo Secretary of State US Department of State Washington, DC 20520 USA Dear Secretary Pompeo, On behalf of the desperate people of Darfur enduring an unacknowledged (...)

Why regional solution to South Sudan’s conflict is irrational 2018-04-30 06:00:00 By Duop Chak Wuol It has been more than four years since the civil war broke out in South Sudan, numerous pacts have been violated, and the international community seems to have no practical (...)

Gen Bashir’s award for UN official is a scandal by all measures 2018-04-28 08:05:58 By Yasir Arman* On the 26th of April 2018, General Bashir, who is indicted by the ICC, has committed genocide and war crimes, is leading a genocidal government that stands against all the values (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.