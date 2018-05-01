April 30, 2018 (MUNDRI) - Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said it has stopped operating clinic in remote areas of South Sudan’s Mundri town after its team was attacked by armed robbers on 24 April.

A MSF nurse with a child Aburoc (Photo: Philippe Carr)

A group of 10 unidentified armed men reportedly stopped MSF’s convoy, physically assaulted the team, threatened them with violence and took their personal belongings, along with medical supplies and other MSF property as the organisation’s team was delivering much-needed healthcare to remote areas of Mundri.

The medical charity, in a statement, condemned the “brutal” act.

This attack forces MSF to stop operating mobile clinics in the area until safe access to the isolated communities we support can be assured by all armed actors, the medical entity further stated.

According to MSF, the people of South Sudan suffer most when its mobile clinics and other facilities are not allowed to operate safely.

In this case, the armed robbery directly affects much-needed healthcare services for around 75,000 people, said the medical charity.

MSF has been operating in Mundri since October 2016. From January to March this year, MSF said it provided 1,760 medical consultations to communities in Mundri, including 509 patients treated for malaria.

(ST)