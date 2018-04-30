 
 
 
Ethiopian premier to visit Khartoum on Wednesday

Sudan President Omer al-Bashir meets with Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed Ali in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia on 21 Aprl 2018 (SUNA Photo)

April 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The newly appointed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali would visit Khartoum on Wednesday on his first foreign trip since assuming the position.

According to the official news agency SUNA, during the two-day visit, the Ethiopian premier would hold official discussions with President Omer al-Bashir on bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

Also, the Ethiopian premier would meet First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih and Vice-President Hassabo Abdel-Rahman besides the joint Sudanese-Ethiopian Business Council.

The visiting Prime Minister would also visit a number of development projects in the country.

On 21 April, President al-Bashir and Prime Minister Abiy Ali met in the Ethiopian city of Bahr Dar on the sidelines of the Tana Forum.

Ethiopia and Sudan are engaged more and more in joint security, military and economic cooperation.

In April 2017, the two sides signed a number of joint agreements to promote economic relations and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Also in February, they signed multiple agreements to further boost up cooperation on a range of development activities.

In March 2012, al-Bashir announced his support to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), saying his government understands the mutual benefits the project could offer Ethiopia and Sudan.

(ST)

