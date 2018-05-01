Sudan’s opposition NCF announces boycott of 2020 elections

April 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A coalition of some opposition left parties, the National Consensus Forces (NCF), said it wouldn’t participate in the 2020 elections and won’t meet with the ruling party to discuss these elections.

A supporter holds a poster of SPLM presidential candidate Yasir Arman at Khartoum airport January 21, 2010 (Reuters)

On Sunday, the alliance held a meeting with the participation of the heads of the NCF parties and the general secretariat to discuss a number of organizational and political issues.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday, the NCF said the meeting discussed recent economic, social and political developments and ways to an activate joint political action.

“On the other hand, the meeting stressed the need for the unity of the opposition on a clear basis including the firm position of the NCF to overthrow the regime and not to engage in dialogue with it as well as not to participate in the regime’s elections scheduled in 2020” read the press release.

Several opposition groups that are part of the opposition Sudan Call forces consider participating in the next general presidential elections in 2020 if the regime of President Omer al-Bashir provides needed guarantees for a fair election and ensures freedoms.

Contrary to the NCF, the Sudan Call groups accept to negotiate a political settlement with the government. The umbrella which includes armed groups is part of a process brokered by the African Union.

However, it was purported that the Sudanese Congress Party which is part of the Sudan Call is divided over this position as some leading members are opposed to the participation in the election.

Last December, Malik Agar who leads one of the SPLM-N factions was criticized by the NCF leaders particularly the Communist Party for calling to consider the participation in the election.

According to the press release, the meeting also took important decisions to activate and protect the organizational and political action of the alliance in order to deal with the requirements of the latest developments and its possible repercussions.

The NCF added its role is to lead the Sudanese people to overthrow the regime and establish the democratic national alternative that could achieve peace, freedom, justice and prosperity.

The NCF which gathers mainly centre-left and leftist parties reject to take part in the African Union-brokered process to end the war and achieve democratic reforms. It includes the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP), the Arab Ba’ath Party (ABP), Nasserite Socialist Party (NSP) and the Unified National Unionist Party (UNUP).

