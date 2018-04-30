 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 30 April 2018

Rights body condemns attacks in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 29, 2018 (KAMPALA) - The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) has condemned in the “strongest” terms possible the recent attacks on innocent civilians South Sudan’s counties of Leer and Mayendit.

JPEG - 47.3 kb
Thousands of civilians fleeing violence seek shelter at a UN compound in Jonglei state capital, Bor (Photo: UNMISS/Hailemichael Gebrekrstos)

CPJ’s executive director, Tito Anthony said the attacks violated the cessation of hostilities agreement the nation’s warring parties signed.

“Leer and Mayendit [counties] are under the control of the armed opposition (SPLM-IO). If there are any attack, then it the government forces attacking,” Tito said in a statement issued on Sunday.

He accused government forces of attacking and displacing civilians instead of protection them as mandated by the country’s constitution.

“I call on the CSTAMM [Ceasefire Transitional Monitoring Mechanism] to take note of the attack on civilian. It is both violation of cessation of hostility and violation of international humanitarian law,” he said.

The CPJ official urged the international community to impose punitive measures against violators of the ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said a surge in violent clashes in Unity, Jonglei and Central Equatoria regions is having a devastating impact on thousands of civilians and humanitarian agencies trying to provide desperately needed assistance to vulnerable people.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said it is deeply concerned at the intensification of fighting in areas such as Nhialdiu, Mayendit, Rupchai, Thaker, and Mirinyal, in the vicinity of Leer and Bentiu in the Unity region, as well as around Motot and Akobo in Jonglei.

"Innocent civilians are being caught in the crossfire, including many women, children and elderly people," said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, David Shearer.

"Our teams on the ground are reporting incidents of killing, sexual violence, homes being burnt to the ground, cattle raiding, and the looting of hospitals and schools,” he added.

According to the UN, over 30 humanitarian workers have been relocated over the past two weeks because it is too dangerous for them to operate in the midst of the escalating conflict.

Thousands of people have reportedly fled into swamps and bushy areas without access to the much-needed aid, including food, clean water and medical care.

"This surge in violence is causing immense suffering and harm to civilians and the ability to provide humanitarian support," said David Shearer.

"It is at odds with the cessation of hostilities agreement that was signed just a few months ago. We urge the warring parties to lay down their guns, put the interests of the people first, and work together to build lasting peace," he added.

The senior UN official also said the upcoming round of peace talks at the high level revitalization forum is dependent on all warring parties committing to stop the fighting and to come together in good faith.

"Political leaders must demonstrate they are willing to compromise and resolve this conflict which is causing terrible harm to their people," he stressed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 April 07:29, by Lenin Bull

    SPLM/SPLA-IO has declared war again as a way of pressing for the release of their blind guru holed up in South Africa. But the people suffering and caught in cross fire, not getting services are their own people! This is the highest form of idiocy the world has ever seen. Riek is not getting released folks!

    repondre message

  • 30 April 07:36, by Lenin Bull

    Another correction to this silly IO rebel disguised as civil society called Tito Anthony: Leer and Mayendit are under the control of the government troops since 2015. It is your damned bloody rebels waging attack as a way of calling for the release of their master Dr.Riek. But under whose expense? Of course under the expense of the local civilians being displaced, denied services, and butchered!

    repondre message

    • 30 April 09:26, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool
      Jienge losers and their nyagateen hirelings have again gone to attack civilians evading direct confrontation with galant forces. Instead of focusing on developing decrepit and worthless systems in jiengeland that have no war, jienge losers have pretentiously hidden their intrinsic incapacitation behind a war they can’t win. Jiengeland is no different or even worse off without war why?

      repondre message

      • 30 April 09:34, by jubaone

        Lenin Fool,
        Coward jienges have now outsourced the war to Upper Nile through worthless and nyagateen numb skulls who think more with their stomachs than with their brains. Nyagateen have made a mockery of the thousands Nuer slaughtered like swine in Juba 2013. Today nyagateen are killing themselves while cowardly Jienges sadistically and cynically watch from afar. Equatorians dont care anymore.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Open letter to U.S. Secretary of State 2018-04-30 06:46:39 April, 29th,2018 Mike Pompeo Secretary of State US Department of State Washington, DC 20520 USA Dear Secretary Pompeo, On behalf of the desperate people of Darfur enduring an unacknowledged (...)

Why regional solution to South Sudan’s conflict is irrational 2018-04-30 06:00:00 By Duop Chak Wuol It has been more than four years since the civil war broke out in South Sudan, numerous pacts have been violated, and the international community seems to have no practical (...)

Gen Bashir’s award for UN official is a scandal by all measures 2018-04-28 08:05:58 By Yasir Arman* On the 26th of April 2018, General Bashir, who is indicted by the ICC, has committed genocide and war crimes, is leading a genocidal government that stands against all the values (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.