S. Sudan president not mentally ill: spokesperson

April 29, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir says he is mentally fit and not sick, despite reports to the contrary, which he descried as a political propaganda.

South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny (AFP)

Kiir, who spoke through his press secretary, said he is fit, in good health and carrying out his constitutional mandate.

“The president is in good health and fit to continue to lead this nation. If he is sick, the government will come out and tell the people of South Sudan of his health. But now there is no problem,” Ateny Wek Ateny told Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

“What Dr. Mawien [Mawien Akot] said is a lie. It is not true”, he said.

Mawien, a South Sudan-Canadian physician said the young nation faces a “dysfunctional system” and Kiir is “detached from his advisers and generals”.

“The president is in sound mind, but he could be under influence. I treat most of the generals and most of them are so sick. Even when the president appears in public, he is not in sound mind and physical appearance,” said Mawien.

“The president is not in his mental and physical capacity to rule the country. What he says are not his words”, he further added.

Mawien, who claimed he worked at the presidential health unit, accused some people around the South Sudan leader of drawing money from the war-torn nation in “fraudulent” ways.

(ST)

  • 30 April 05:56, by Kuch

    These propagandists are just bunch of superstitious losers. The losers with their foreign masters just run from straw to straw, but every straw the losers grab always seem to snap. I don’t know who are the losers going to take their superstitions to next? Probably hell to Ngundeng Deng, Riek Machar or to their other foreign master’s magicians?

    repondre message

    • 30 April 06:08, by Kuch

      Was there anyone who was mentally ill in South Sudan than Mr. Riek Machar psychopath? Mr. Salva Kiir is to blame for all these craps though, he would not released the traitors like Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot; Rebecca Nyandeng would have been remanded in jail for life with her ugly son & throw the damn jail keys away. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo>>>

      repondre message

      • 30 April 06:14, by Kuch

        and other losers, thieves & traitors being used by their foreign masters as their blackmails & bargaining cards in foreign countries against our country & our people deserve to be killed by fire squad---plain & simple. Mr. Salva Kiir naivety & some of leaders game of worshiping some evil white people---white Americans, English people, their evil juus, the so-called ethiopia, their UN,>>>

        repondre message

  • 30 April 06:08, by Mayendit

    Mr. Ateny Wek Ateny.
    Even if the president is not ill, you need to consider the shape of South Sudan nation and the situations. Some world’s leaders believes that, the situations will never change in South Sudan unless the president leave office peaceful. Look S. Africa’s former president step out not because he has done wrong things but because there were anti Jacob Zuma and he want peace in S.A.

    repondre message

    • 30 April 06:19, by Kuch

      Mayendit,
      Who do you think is going to replace Mr. Salva Kiir? If you don’t want him, then vote him out of elections. But because some low lives from Twic East, Nuers & Shilluks or Bari think so? Good luck fellows. Bring the damn think on with your foreign masters & you will come & get us here on the ground idiots>>>

      repondre message

  • 30 April 06:22, by Mayendit

    The majority people who calls on the president gen, Salve Kiir Mayardit are not all anti his government but they would like to sees new leader who can build good relations with those who hated South Sudan’s government. One thing will never go away for sure and that is randomly and creation of rebellion. The foreign policies will improved and the morality of the SPLA/M Vision maybe will come back

    repondre message

Comment on this article



