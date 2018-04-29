 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 29 April 2018

SPLM-IO accuses S. Sudan army of carrying out fresh attack in Yei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 28, 2018 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) Sunday said the government forces have resumed attacks on their position in Yei River State in Central Equatoria.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

"Today from about 8:30 am Juba regime forces at their artillery base in Ronyi, 4 miles Yei-Kaya road aimlessly and heavily shelled SPLA-IO territories in and around Mugwo and Otogo payams in Yei River County," said Wayi Godwill Edward, a rebel spokesperson in the region.

Edward added that to indiscriminate shelling took place following an announcement at local radio on Saturday saying the army would conduct a testing exercise of their artilleries on Sunday morning.

On Friday and Saturday, the UN peacekeeping operation in South Sudan and the Joint monitoring body condemned the increase of violence in the country in violation of the ceasefire agreement signed in December 2017.

The two agencies said the fighting intensified in Unity, Jonglei and Central Equatoria pointing to the devastating impact on thousands of civilians and on humanitarian agencies.

The Joint Monitoring Evaluation Commission (JMEC) asked the ceasefire body (CTSAMM) to investigate the attacks and also urged to release 10 aid workers abducted around Yei town.

The SPLM-Io urged the CTSAMM to immediately probe the attack and hold accountable the perpetrators of the attack, underscoring it represents a clear breach of the cessation of hostilities.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Gen Bashir’s award for UN official is a scandal by all measures 2018-04-28 08:05:58 By Yasir Arman* On the 26th of April 2018, General Bashir, who is indicted by the ICC, has committed genocide and war crimes, is leading a genocidal government that stands against all the values (...)

Chemical Weapons Use and International Hypocrisy 2018-04-27 06:14:59 Eric Reeves “The scale and brutality of these attacks are hard to put into words. The images and videos we have seen in the course of our research are truly shocking; in one a young child is (...)

A new approach to peace 2018-04-23 06:16:35 By Miroslav Laják When the United Nations was created, its founders envisioned a different kind of world. A world in which disputes were resolved in meeting rooms and not battlefields. A world (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.