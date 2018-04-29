April 28, 2018 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) Sunday said the government forces have resumed attacks on their position in Yei River State in Central Equatoria.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

"Today from about 8:30 am Juba regime forces at their artillery base in Ronyi, 4 miles Yei-Kaya road aimlessly and heavily shelled SPLA-IO territories in and around Mugwo and Otogo payams in Yei River County," said Wayi Godwill Edward, a rebel spokesperson in the region.

Edward added that to indiscriminate shelling took place following an announcement at local radio on Saturday saying the army would conduct a testing exercise of their artilleries on Sunday morning.

On Friday and Saturday, the UN peacekeeping operation in South Sudan and the Joint monitoring body condemned the increase of violence in the country in violation of the ceasefire agreement signed in December 2017.

The two agencies said the fighting intensified in Unity, Jonglei and Central Equatoria pointing to the devastating impact on thousands of civilians and on humanitarian agencies.

The Joint Monitoring Evaluation Commission (JMEC) asked the ceasefire body (CTSAMM) to investigate the attacks and also urged to release 10 aid workers abducted around Yei town.

The SPLM-Io urged the CTSAMM to immediately probe the attack and hold accountable the perpetrators of the attack, underscoring it represents a clear breach of the cessation of hostilities.

(ST)