April 28, 2018 (JUBA) - A team from the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is expected in Juba on Sunday for consultations with the country’s authorities, a senior government official disclosed on Friday.

The High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) at the African Union Hall, Addis Ababa (Getty)

Discussions will mainly focus on the revitalization of the peace process.

Information minister, Michael Makuei said they welcome the IGAD team.

On Thursday, the regional bloc announced the adjournment of the peace talks to 17-21 May, citing the need for more time to allow the continue engaging the various parties involved in the peace talks.

Meanwhile, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) welcomed the regional bloc’s decision to directly engaged the South Sudan negotiating parties on matters of effective compromises prior to the phase of the revitalization forum.

“It is great that IGAD responded to our pastcalls for lobbying South Sudan negotiating parties for effective compromises,” CEPO said in a statement.

It urged IGAD leaders to push South Sudan’s neighbours against advancing their interest, ignoring the war in the young nation.

“CEPO is urging IGAD leadership to be transparent in keeping the South Sudanese informed about any development their accomplishments towards the attainment of peace for South Sudan,” it said, while urging the regional bloc to issue public statements after consulting each of the negotiating parties.

(ST)