South Sudan rebels accuse Kiir of cancelling ceasefire accord

April 28, 2018 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese armed opposition (SPLM-IO) official has accused President Salva Kiir of having allegedly vowed and ordered the country’s national army forces to crush out rebels.

South Sudan president Salva Kiir (File photo)

Lam Paul Gabriel, the deputy spokesperson for the armed opposition claimed Kiir made the remarks while addressing his forces in Bilpham.

“This is a clear cancellation of the signed CoH [Cessation of Hostilities] and declaration of full swing war in South Sudan,” he said.

Lam claimed government forces have constantly attacked rebel bases from all fronts in total violation of the signed ceasefire accord.

He specifically cited an attack allegedly carried out by government forces at a rebel base in Kaya, describing it as an act of aggression.

“The SPLA-IO forces of Brigade 5 under the command of Gen. Ramadan fought back with full zeal and determination repulsing the enemy forces to Kaya center killing 12 enemies; 6 regime’s soldiers including a Major have been seriously wounded and taken to Arua for treatment,” Lam further stated in a statement.

He claimed government forces used a poisonous gas that killed rebels, allegations Sudan Tribune could not independently verify.

Similar attacks on rebel bases, he said, occurred in Akobo town, Upper Nile state.

Meanwhile, the armed opposition faction called on the ceasefire monitoring body (CTSAMM) and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to investigate what he called “cowardice” acts of aggression by government forces in violation of the ceasefire deal.

Talks between government and the opposition are due next month, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced this week.

(ST)