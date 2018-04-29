 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 29 April 2018

South Sudan rebels accuse Kiir of cancelling ceasefire accord

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 28, 2018 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese armed opposition (SPLM-IO) official has accused President Salva Kiir of having allegedly vowed and ordered the country’s national army forces to crush out rebels.

JPEG - 16.8 kb
South Sudan president Salva Kiir (File photo)

Lam Paul Gabriel, the deputy spokesperson for the armed opposition claimed Kiir made the remarks while addressing his forces in Bilpham.

“This is a clear cancellation of the signed CoH [Cessation of Hostilities] and declaration of full swing war in South Sudan,” he said.

Lam claimed government forces have constantly attacked rebel bases from all fronts in total violation of the signed ceasefire accord.

He specifically cited an attack allegedly carried out by government forces at a rebel base in Kaya, describing it as an act of aggression.

“The SPLA-IO forces of Brigade 5 under the command of Gen. Ramadan fought back with full zeal and determination repulsing the enemy forces to Kaya center killing 12 enemies; 6 regime’s soldiers including a Major have been seriously wounded and taken to Arua for treatment,” Lam further stated in a statement.

He claimed government forces used a poisonous gas that killed rebels, allegations Sudan Tribune could not independently verify.

Similar attacks on rebel bases, he said, occurred in Akobo town, Upper Nile state.

Meanwhile, the armed opposition faction called on the ceasefire monitoring body (CTSAMM) and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to investigate what he called “cowardice” acts of aggression by government forces in violation of the ceasefire deal.

Talks between government and the opposition are due next month, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced this week.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Gen Bashir’s award for UN official is a scandal by all measures 2018-04-28 08:05:58 By Yasir Arman* On the 26th of April 2018, General Bashir, who is indicted by the ICC, has committed genocide and war crimes, is leading a genocidal government that stands against all the values (...)

Chemical Weapons Use and International Hypocrisy 2018-04-27 06:14:59 Eric Reeves “The scale and brutality of these attacks are hard to put into words. The images and videos we have seen in the course of our research are truly shocking; in one a young child is (...)

A new approach to peace 2018-04-23 06:16:35 By Miroslav Laják When the United Nations was created, its founders envisioned a different kind of world. A world in which disputes were resolved in meeting rooms and not battlefields. A world (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.