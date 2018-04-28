Sudan support to Eritrea depends on its commitment to joint interests: Bashir

April 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir said his country’s support to Eritrea is contingent upon the latter’s keenness to serve joint interests of the two countries.

Sudanese president Omer Hassan Al-Bashir (L) meeting with Eritrean president Isaias Afewerki in Asmara January 16, 2013 (Ashorooq TV)

Speaking during a meeting of the Popular Call-up for the Development of the eastern Sudan State of Kassala, al-Bashir pointed to the distinct relations with Eritrea, saying Khartoum has supported Asmara in the past and will continue to support the Eritrean people.

He underscored his government’s keenness to strengthen ties with the neighbouring countries, saying the joint borders must become points to serve mutual interests not to ignite wars.

Frustrated by the rapprochement between Cairo and Asmara, last January, Khartoum accused the two neighbours of backing unidentified opposition groups. The Sudanese government further closed the border deployed thousands of troops.

The internationally isolated government in Asmara was not happy with the development of a close alliance between its arch-foe Ethiopia and Sudan, but Khartoum blamed Eritrea for refusing its repeated efforts to mediate the conflict and create a regional cooperation area.

Last month, Eritrean information ministry accused Sudan and Qatar of establishing a military training camp for an opposition group led Eritrean Islamist Mohammed Jumma.

Also, Asmara claimed that Doha provided Sudan with three Mig fighters and funding a joined Sudanese Ethiopian force deployed along the border with Sudan.

However, Khartoum denied the accusations saying they are just “fabricated and unfounded claims”.

(ST)