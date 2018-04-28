 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 28 April 2018

More Sudanese refugees return to Blue Nile state voluntarily

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A man waits to receive food provided by the WFP during a visit by a EU delegation, at an IDP camp in Azaza, east of Ad Damazin, Blue Nile state, October 21, 2015. (Photo Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)
April 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Member of the government delegation to the Two Areas talks Abdel-Rahman Abu Median said large numbers of Sudanese refugees have returned to the Blue Nile from Ethiopia.

Blue Nile State and neighbouring South Kordofan state have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and the Sudanese army since 2011.

Abu Median disclosed refugees have voluntarily returned to their original areas in Kurmuk, Gisan and Wad Al-Mahi due to the stable security situation in the state.

According to him, the Blue Nile authorities are providing the basic needs for the returnees including food, shelter and healthcare.

He also pointed to government efforts to integrate the returnees into their communities and engage them in the development projects, saying the returnees file was given special attention from the concerned bodies.

Last week, the commissioner of Bau county of the Blue Nile State Abdel-Ghani Digais said his county is witnessing the voluntary return of displaced persons as well as refugees from Ethiopia and South Sudan.

He pointed out that 1700 refugee families have arrived in Madeem and Khor Maganza areas besides 3000 families in Moreek area and 3000 families in Falti area.

Also, the governor of the Blue Nile State Hussein Yassen Hamad last January said 13,000 out of 55,000 Sudanese refugees have returned to their home areas from Ethiopia.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Gen Bashir’s award for UN official is a scandal by all measures 2018-04-28 08:05:58 By Yasir Arman* On the 26th of April 2018, General Bashir, who is indicted by the ICC, has committed genocide and war crimes, is leading a genocidal government that stands against all the values (...)

Chemical Weapons Use and International Hypocrisy 2018-04-27 06:14:59 Eric Reeves “The scale and brutality of these attacks are hard to put into words. The images and videos we have seen in the course of our research are truly shocking; in one a young child is (...)

A new approach to peace 2018-04-23 06:16:35 By Miroslav Laják When the United Nations was created, its founders envisioned a different kind of world. A world in which disputes were resolved in meeting rooms and not battlefields. A world (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.