More Sudanese refugees return to Blue Nile state voluntarily



April 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Member of the government delegation to the Two Areas talks Abdel-Rahman Abu Median said large numbers of Sudanese refugees have returned to the Blue Nile from Ethiopia.

Blue Nile State and neighbouring South Kordofan state have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and the Sudanese army since 2011.

Abu Median disclosed refugees have voluntarily returned to their original areas in Kurmuk, Gisan and Wad Al-Mahi due to the stable security situation in the state.

According to him, the Blue Nile authorities are providing the basic needs for the returnees including food, shelter and healthcare.

He also pointed to government efforts to integrate the returnees into their communities and engage them in the development projects, saying the returnees file was given special attention from the concerned bodies.

Last week, the commissioner of Bau county of the Blue Nile State Abdel-Ghani Digais said his county is witnessing the voluntary return of displaced persons as well as refugees from Ethiopia and South Sudan.

He pointed out that 1700 refugee families have arrived in Madeem and Khor Maganza areas besides 3000 families in Moreek area and 3000 families in Falti area.

Also, the governor of the Blue Nile State Hussein Yassen Hamad last January said 13,000 out of 55,000 Sudanese refugees have returned to their home areas from Ethiopia.

