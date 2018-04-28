 
 
 
Ethiopia, Sudan agree to deploy joint border force

April 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and Ethiopian senior military officials discussed in Addis Ababa a bilateral defence protocol signed between the two countries and agreed to activate the joint border forces.

JPEG - 45.1 kb
A road leading to Ethiopia-Sudan border (Photo Jamminglobal.com)

The agreement was announced in Khartoum on Friday following the end of a two-day meeting in Addis Ababa between the military delegations chaired by the army chiefs of staff of the two neighbouring countries.

The two armies reaffirmed their readiness for full solidarity to ensure border security, exchange of information and curb uncontrolled groups, combating smuggling, human trafficking, arms and drugs trade, and transnational crimes, said a statement released by the official news agency SUNA.

"The two sides, also, agreed to activate and re-energize the joint border forces to maintain security and stability, as well as cooperation in the fields of joint training and exchange of experiences," said the statement.

"The military chiefs of staff of two countries signed the minutes of the meetings and recommendations ahead of its enforcement," it further stressed.

Last January following the deployment of Sudanese troops on the border with Eritrea, there were reports about the deployment of Ethiopian troops along the border with Eritrea from the Sudanese and Ethiopian sides.

Also, since several years Ethiopia and Sudan boosted security cooperation between the two countries. Khartoum handed over rebels and opposition activists to Ethiopia and Addis Ababa banned any rebel activity from the border area with Blue Nile state.

Last January, The Nile State and Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region agreed to deploy a joint border force to secure the border area and prevent goods and arms smuggling.

(ST)

