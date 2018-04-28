 
 
 
Home | Comment & Analysis    Saturday 28 April 2018

Gen Bashir’s award for UN official is a scandal by all measures

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

By Yasir Arman*

On the 26th of April 2018, General Bashir, who is indicted by the ICC, has committed genocide and war crimes, is leading a genocidal government that stands against all the values of the United Nations and has displaced over 6 million Sudanese internally and as refugees, has awarded the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Ms. Marta Ruedas, the First-Class Order of the Two Niles in appreciation of her service in Sudan from August 2015 to April 2018.

What an ironic and bizarre situation is taking place! The very president who is wanted by the international system and who cannot step into the door of the headquarters of the United Nations in New York is the one granting an award to a representative of the United Nations, the very organization that referred him to the ICC and has taken tens of resolutions against him and his regime.

From her side, Ms Marta was quoted as saying, “It is a great honour to be granted this award from H.E. the President of Sudan and it has been an equal honour working in and for Sudan over the past three years.” It is an unfortunate statement from someone who represents an organization that is tasked with serious humanitarian obligations and protection of civilians. What a message to send to millions of displaced Sudanese! What a message to send to the families of millions who have perished as the result of war crimes and genocide in Sudan and South Sudan by General Bashir! What type of a “great honour” is being expressed here by the representative of the United Nations?!

I have personal experience during the peace talks with Ms Marta, who has always sided with the Sudan government against the aggrieved marginalized Sudanese populations. That alone and her long silence explains why she has received this award and why she feels honoured by an award from an indicted president.

Many previous United Nations officials have been expelled and harassed by the very same president and his government who awarded Ms Marta, including two of her predecessors and the former representative of the Secretary-General, Jan Pronk. Some UN officials decided to resign as in the case of Aicha Elbasri, who was the spokesperson of UNAMID in Darfur. This raises the question of what services Ms Marta has rendered to the government that made General Bashir so happy to give her an award of the First-Class and at whose expense.

The United Nations has a critical role to play in protecting civilians and advancing the course of peace, human rights and democracy in Sudan that will definitely require different capacity and personnel other than Marta to do this job. We are counting on the new Secretary General of the United Nations and his representative in Sudan, given their solid political backgrounds, to adopt a different approach when it comes to Sudan, especially in the war zones of Darfur, the Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile.

* Arman is the deputy chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar.



The views expressed in the 'Comment and Analysis' section are solely the opinions of the writers. The veracity of any claims made are the responsibility of the author not Sudan Tribune.

If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis please email it to comment@sudantribune.com

Sudan Tribune reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information and political affiliations.
Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Gen Bashir’s award for UN official is a scandal by all measures 2018-04-28 08:05:58 By Yasir Arman* On the 26th of April 2018, General Bashir, who is indicted by the ICC, has committed genocide and war crimes, is leading a genocidal government that stands against all the values (...)

Chemical Weapons Use and International Hypocrisy 2018-04-27 06:14:59 Eric Reeves “The scale and brutality of these attacks are hard to put into words. The images and videos we have seen in the course of our research are truly shocking; in one a young child is (...)

A new approach to peace 2018-04-23 06:16:35 By Miroslav Laják When the United Nations was created, its founders envisioned a different kind of world. A world in which disputes were resolved in meeting rooms and not battlefields. A world (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.