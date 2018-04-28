 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 28 April 2018

Igga calls opposition groups to join the national dialogue

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 27, 2018 (WAU) - During a visit to Wau on Friday, South Sudanese Vice President James Wani Igga said national dialogue is the only way to end war renewed call for the armed groups to join the internal process.

JPEG - 38.6 kb
South Sudan’s vice-president, James Wani Igga, speaks at the opening of the national reconciliation and peace conference in Wau on 2 September 2014 (ST)

Officially launched in May 2017, the national dialogue initiative is regarded as a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

The SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar rejects the national dialogue process saying the priority should be given to the implementation of the 2015 peace agreement including the ceasefire and humanitarian access to the civilians in the war-affected areas.

Addressing a public rally organised by the state authorities Wani Igga called on the people of South Sudan particularly armed opposition groups to lay down their weapons and join the ongoing peace process inside the country.

He stressed that the only way to bring peace in the country is everybody should embark on the national dialogue process launched by President Salva Kiir.

“The importance of this national dialogue, that dialogue will bring unity, cooperation, and transformation and reforming of the country’s economic and political structures,” said the South Sudanese vice-president.

He also said the dialogue process would pave the way to achieve national unity which is the best remedy to combat hatred, nepotism and tribalism.

"Without unity, we can’t do anything and that is why we have to fight against them (first),” said Igga.

The vice-president Igga urged all the displaced persons who sought refuge at the UN protection of sites to return to their home areas to produce their food and contribute to the national economy and development process.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Gen Bashir’s award for UN official is a scandal by all measures 2018-04-28 08:05:58 By Yasir Arman* On the 26th of April 2018, General Bashir, who is indicted by the ICC, has committed genocide and war crimes, is leading a genocidal government that stands against all the values (...)

Chemical Weapons Use and International Hypocrisy 2018-04-27 06:14:59 Eric Reeves “The scale and brutality of these attacks are hard to put into words. The images and videos we have seen in the course of our research are truly shocking; in one a young child is (...)

A new approach to peace 2018-04-23 06:16:35 By Miroslav Laják When the United Nations was created, its founders envisioned a different kind of world. A world in which disputes were resolved in meeting rooms and not battlefields. A world (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.