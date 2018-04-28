Igga calls opposition groups to join the national dialogue

April 27, 2018 (WAU) - During a visit to Wau on Friday, South Sudanese Vice President James Wani Igga said national dialogue is the only way to end war renewed call for the armed groups to join the internal process.

South Sudan’s vice-president, James Wani Igga, speaks at the opening of the national reconciliation and peace conference in Wau on 2 September 2014 (ST)

Officially launched in May 2017, the national dialogue initiative is regarded as a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

The SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar rejects the national dialogue process saying the priority should be given to the implementation of the 2015 peace agreement including the ceasefire and humanitarian access to the civilians in the war-affected areas.

Addressing a public rally organised by the state authorities Wani Igga called on the people of South Sudan particularly armed opposition groups to lay down their weapons and join the ongoing peace process inside the country.

He stressed that the only way to bring peace in the country is everybody should embark on the national dialogue process launched by President Salva Kiir.

“The importance of this national dialogue, that dialogue will bring unity, cooperation, and transformation and reforming of the country’s economic and political structures,” said the South Sudanese vice-president.

He also said the dialogue process would pave the way to achieve national unity which is the best remedy to combat hatred, nepotism and tribalism.

"Without unity, we can’t do anything and that is why we have to fight against them (first),” said Igga.

The vice-president Igga urged all the displaced persons who sought refuge at the UN protection of sites to return to their home areas to produce their food and contribute to the national economy and development process.

(ST)