April 26, 2018 (WAU) – South Sudan’s vice president, James Wani Igga is in Greater Bahr el Ghaza region ahead of the next phase of the high-level revitalization of the peace process due next month.

South Sudan’s vice-president, James Wani Igga (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

Addressing reporters in Wau town on Thursday, Igga said he is visiting Gogrial, Wau and Tonj states of the Greater Bahr el Ghazal region to consult the country’s ruling party (SPLM) officials and state governors before the next rounds of peace revitalization forum begins.

He urged South Sudanese to support the country’s peace initiative.

“We have come because everybody needs to support the peace talks for the sake of peace in this country. We will about the SPLM ideology and the peace revitalization which is to take place there in Addis Ababa so that people know what is happening,” said Igga.

A high-level SPLM delegation accompanied the vice-president.

The mediation team from the regional bloc (IGAD) announced on Thursday the postponement of the second phase of the next round of peace talks to mid next month.

The postponement, IGAD said, was decided at a meeting convened by the office of the chairperson of the IGAD Council of Ministers with IGAD ambassadors on 25 April in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

(ST)