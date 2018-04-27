 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 27 April 2018

10 aid workers missing in South Sudan, UN says

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 26, 2018 (JUBA) - 10 aid workers are missing after a field trip for humanitarian operations outside Yei town in South Sudan’s Central Equatoria region, the United Nations relief coordinator in the war-torn nation said.

JPEG - 26 kb
Alain Noudéhou (UN photo)

The aid workers, Alain Noudehou said, were in a convoy destined to Tore from Yei town to conduct a humanitarian needs assessment on 25 April.

“We are deeply concerned about the whereabouts of these humanitarian workers and are urgently seeking information about their well-being,” said Noudehou in a statement.

“These individuals, UN and NGO [Non-Governmental Organization] staff, are here to help the people of South Sudan and should not be targeted. Our colleagues must be released without condition so that their work can continue,” he added.

Those missing, all national staffs, included one from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), two from the UN Children Fund (UNICEF), one from the South Sudanese Development Organisation, (SSDO), two from ACROSS, three from Plan International and one from Action Africa Help (AAH).

“I firmly condemn the latest attack against colleagues engaged in emergency humanitarian assistance in Central Equatoria and call on all parties to the conflict in South Sudan to ensure a safe and secure environment, conducive to the delivery of assistance,” said Noudehou.

This is the third time, in six months, that aid workers have been held by militants in South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation. At least 98 aid workers have been killed in South Sudan since its civil war started in 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 April 06:25, by Lenin Bull

    UN is this how you talk and behave when it is this negative force of IO kidnapping or killing humanitarian workers? I’m surprised by your purposeful laziness to mention IO! What is new or lacking there when it is the OI gangs that have kidnapped them. They did it in Yei severally and it is not the first time. They have done it again and again Unity State, Upper Nile State, Maridi, Amadi, etc.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Chemical Weapons Use and International Hypocrisy 2018-04-27 06:14:59 Eric Reeves “The scale and brutality of these attacks are hard to put into words. The images and videos we have seen in the course of our research are truly shocking; in one a young child is (...)

A new approach to peace 2018-04-23 06:16:35 By Miroslav Laják When the United Nations was created, its founders envisioned a different kind of world. A world in which disputes were resolved in meeting rooms and not battlefields. A world (...)

Bring Sudanese troops home now 2018-04-21 15:25:57 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese troops fighting hard now in Yemen, who were sent there by order of al-Bashir, should return home. The process of implementing this task is much challenging. But, we (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.