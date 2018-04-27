10 aid workers missing in South Sudan, UN says

April 26, 2018 (JUBA) - 10 aid workers are missing after a field trip for humanitarian operations outside Yei town in South Sudan’s Central Equatoria region, the United Nations relief coordinator in the war-torn nation said.

Alain Noudéhou (UN photo)

The aid workers, Alain Noudehou said, were in a convoy destined to Tore from Yei town to conduct a humanitarian needs assessment on 25 April.

“We are deeply concerned about the whereabouts of these humanitarian workers and are urgently seeking information about their well-being,” said Noudehou in a statement.

“These individuals, UN and NGO [Non-Governmental Organization] staff, are here to help the people of South Sudan and should not be targeted. Our colleagues must be released without condition so that their work can continue,” he added.

Those missing, all national staffs, included one from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), two from the UN Children Fund (UNICEF), one from the South Sudanese Development Organisation, (SSDO), two from ACROSS, three from Plan International and one from Action Africa Help (AAH).

“I firmly condemn the latest attack against colleagues engaged in emergency humanitarian assistance in Central Equatoria and call on all parties to the conflict in South Sudan to ensure a safe and secure environment, conducive to the delivery of assistance,” said Noudehou.

This is the third time, in six months, that aid workers have been held by militants in South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation. At least 98 aid workers have been killed in South Sudan since its civil war started in 2013.

