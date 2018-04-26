IGAD again postpones South Sudan peace forum until May

April 26, 2018 (JUBA) - The IGAD mediation team Thursday, for the second time, announced the postponement of the second phase II of the High-level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) process for South Sudan until mid-May.

The opening session of the revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, December 18, 2017 (ST)

The postponement was decided in a meeting convened by Office of the Chairperson of IGAD Council of Ministers with IGAD Ambassadors in Addis Ababa on 25 April.

The meeting realised the huge divergence between the different parties and decided to hold the next phase of the peace forum during the period from 17th May– 21st May of 2018.

The purpose of this additional delay is to allow further "shuttle diplomacy meetings with the Parties to the South Sudan conflict in order to have a meaningful outcome of the mediation," reads The IGAD statement.

The mediation consults the different parties on the key areas of disagreement in the governance and security arrangements chapters of the peace agreement.

The decision to adjourn the process was taken after meeting with South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), South Sudan People Liberation Movement/Army – In Opposition (SPLM/A-IO), Civil Society Groups.

It is not clear if the mediation consulted the former SPLA chief of staff and intends to include him in the peace forum.

The peace forum had been suspended on 16 February after 11 days of discussions on the security and governance matters without tangible progress.

(ST)