 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 26 April 2018

IGAD again postpones South Sudan peace forum until May

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 26, 2018 (JUBA) - The IGAD mediation team Thursday, for the second time, announced the postponement of the second phase II of the High-level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) process for South Sudan until mid-May.

JPEG - 17.6 kb
The opening session of the revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, December 18, 2017 (ST)

The postponement was decided in a meeting convened by Office of the Chairperson of IGAD Council of Ministers with IGAD Ambassadors in Addis Ababa on 25 April.

The meeting realised the huge divergence between the different parties and decided to hold the next phase of the peace forum during the period from 17th May– 21st May of 2018.

The purpose of this additional delay is to allow further "shuttle diplomacy meetings with the Parties to the South Sudan conflict in order to have a meaningful outcome of the mediation," reads The IGAD statement.

The mediation consults the different parties on the key areas of disagreement in the governance and security arrangements chapters of the peace agreement.

The decision to adjourn the process was taken after meeting with South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), South Sudan People Liberation Movement/Army – In Opposition (SPLM/A-IO), Civil Society Groups.

It is not clear if the mediation consulted the former SPLA chief of staff and intends to include him in the peace forum.

The peace forum had been suspended on 16 February after 11 days of discussions on the security and governance matters without tangible progress.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 April 23:51, by Theone

    What peace? If one day there are papers to be signed,those are /will not be peace papers, it will be power shared by THIEVES till they emptied the BANK and Là Vòla! The WAR AGAIN!

    repondre message

  • 27 April 00:37, by lino

    The former Chief of Staffs is part of the alliance groups of oppositions! Already contacted!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Chemical Weapons Use and International Hypocrisy 2018-04-26 21:31:39 Eric Reeves “The scale and brutality of these attacks are hard to put into words. The images and videos we have seen in the course of our research are truly shocking; in one a young child is (...)

A new approach to peace 2018-04-23 06:16:35 By Miroslav Laják When the United Nations was created, its founders envisioned a different kind of world. A world in which disputes were resolved in meeting rooms and not battlefields. A world (...)

Bring Sudanese troops home now 2018-04-21 15:25:57 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese troops fighting hard now in Yemen, who were sent there by order of al-Bashir, should return home. The process of implementing this task is much challenging. But, we (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.