Sudan’s facilitators vow to make new proposals for peace in Darfur

April 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Germany and the Troika countries have urged the Sudanese government and Darfur armed groups to continue committing themselves to the ceasefire and to resume talks on a pre-negotiations and vowed to make new proposals
Following a meeting hosted in Berlin, on 16-17 April, Sudanese government and two armed groups: Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and Sudan Liberation Movement Minni Minnawi warped up informal talks without reaching a declaration of principles paving the way for peace talks.
But, Germany, Norway, United Kingdom and the United States exhorted the parties to remain engaged in the process in a joint statement dated on 24 April.
“We call on the parties to continue to adhere to their pledges to cease hostilities and to remain engaged with the Joint Chief Mediator in order to find a solution to the outstanding issues and enter into formal talks,” reads the joint statement.
The facilitators acknowledged that the parties engaged and made a serious effort towards a compromise despite their failure to ink a deal.
The four western countries further said they will “consider options for further progress together with the parties, partners and interested international actors”.
The mediator and facilitators, since the end of 2016, have held a number of meetings with the two parties in order to narrow the gaps between them.
Following the failure of the meeting, the two parties accused each other of being behind the failure of talks despite the concession they made.
Khartoum and the armed groups diverge over the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD), the government refuses the rebel demand to dissociate the new process from the framework agreement that served as a basis for previous deals.
The statement underscored that Germany and the United States served as facilitators with the Joint Chief Mediator and head of the UNMAID. Norway and the United Kingdom were present as observers.
(ST)
