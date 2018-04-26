Sudanese government attacks rebel positions in Blue Nile, SPLM-N Agar says



April 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by Malik Agar, Wednesday said the government’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched an attack on its troops in Blue Nile state.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the SPLA-N Agar General Commander, Ahmed al-Omda, said the attack means to retake the control of the in the gold-rich mountainous area of Kalgo which is part of the Ingessana Hills, about 32 kilometres south of the Blue Nile state capital of Ed Damazin.

Omda said the SRF artillery intensively shelled their positions with the support of military aviation which sought to determine the positions of their fighters.

The ground "attack is at any time from now," he added.

The rebel general commander said "the government encouraged by the split within the SPLM-N try to evacuate our forces to loot the resources of the region", pointing that the corrupt leaders of the ruling National Congress Party signed agreements with foreign companies to loot the gold of the area.

The RSF spokesperson was not reachable for comment on this claim.

The government and the SPLM-N factions declared a unilateral cession of hostilities in a bid to create a suitable environment for the African Union-brokered negotiations to end the conflict in the Two Areas of the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

Following the split of April 2017, The African Union mediators excluded the SPLM-N Agar from the talks on a cessation of hostilities agreement saying the majority of rebel fighters are loyal to the other faction led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, a matter that Agar denies.

(ST)