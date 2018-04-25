 
 
 
Wednesday 25 April 2018

ICRC suspends relief operations in S. Sudan state

April 24, 2018 (LEER) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday said it has suspended activities in Leer in southern Liech state, after its compound came under attack from armed men.

South Sudanese women collecting sorghum and oil some hours after an airdrop conducted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Unity state’s Leer (Photo: ICRC/Jacob Zocherman)

"We are shocked and disappointed by this attack, which is not only an attack on the ICRC, but also on the people we are here to assist", said Francois Stamm, ICRC’s head of delegation in South Sudan.

Gunshots, according to the aid agency, were directly fired at the ICRC field base in Leer just after midnight on 10 April. In the process,, however, one ICRC guard reportedly suffered minor injuries to his leg.

“Eight ICRC staff were evacuated to Juba the following morning,” it said.

The ICRC team was in Leer to distribute seeds and farming tools to families so that they could plant their crops in advance of the country’s rainy season. As a result of the attack, only 8,600 persons were reportedly able to receive the much needed assistance.

"This attack has meant that 16,000 people have now been left without the supplies they need to plant their crops at a time when food security is worsening across the country", says Stamm.

"While we will do everything possible to ensure that the remaining families receive seeds and tools in time for the planting season in May, the security of our staff is paramount and it is not clear yet when we will be able to return."

The security conditions for humanitarian workers have deteriorated in recent weeks in former Unity state, where Leer is located, ICRC said.

"We take this opportunity to remind all parties to the conflict that any attack on humanitarian aid workers is unacceptable and a violation of international humanitarian law", said Stamm.

He further added, "Aid workers are not a target and attacks such as these only compound the suffering of the South Sudanese people."

(ST)

