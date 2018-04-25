April 24, 2018 (JUBA)- South Sudan has assigned the cabinet affairs minister as the acting foreign affairs and international cooperation minister, sparking questions over the fate of Deng Alor Kuol.
- S. Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)
The government, in a 23 April 2018 letter, informed the regional bloc (IGAD), African Union, European Union, United Nations organs and other international bodies of the new assignment given to cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro as the acting foreign affairs and international cooperation minister.
“The Embassy of the Republic of South Sudan, Permanent Mission to the African Union, IGAD and the UNECA in Addis Ababa presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Commission for Africa, IGAD Secretariat and all Diplomatic and Consular Missions accredited to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and has the honor to inform that Hon. Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, is now the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan. All letters should be addressed in that order”, partly reads the letter.
There have been calls from the President Salva Kiir and some members of this cabinet Kuol to resign from the foreign ministry.
Kuol has been a subject of discourse among the government supporters and hardliners as he tries to continue maintain ties with the former political detainees, who remained in exile and continued to mobilize the international community to support their proposal for a regime change that will exclude Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar Teny in future coalition regimes and subsequent governments.
The foreign affairs minister did not to return to the capital, Juba at the end of the second round of the revitalization peace process in February, saying only his group of the country’s former political detainees are mandated to remove him.
