 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 25 April 2018

S. Sudan assigns cabinet minister as acting foreign minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 24, 2018 (JUBA)- South Sudan has assigned the cabinet affairs minister as the acting foreign affairs and international cooperation minister, sparking questions over the fate of Deng Alor Kuol.

JPEG - 18.5 kb
S. Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

The government, in a 23 April 2018 letter, informed the regional bloc (IGAD), African Union, European Union, United Nations organs and other international bodies of the new assignment given to cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro as the acting foreign affairs and international cooperation minister.

“The Embassy of the Republic of South Sudan, Permanent Mission to the African Union, IGAD and the UNECA in Addis Ababa presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Commission for Africa, IGAD Secretariat and all Diplomatic and Consular Missions accredited to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and has the honor to inform that Hon. Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, is now the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan. All letters should be addressed in that order”, partly reads the letter.

There have been calls from the President Salva Kiir and some members of this cabinet Kuol to resign from the foreign ministry.

Kuol has been a subject of discourse among the government supporters and hardliners as he tries to continue maintain ties with the former political detainees, who remained in exile and continued to mobilize the international community to support their proposal for a regime change that will exclude Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar Teny in future coalition regimes and subsequent governments.

The foreign affairs minister did not to return to the capital, Juba at the end of the second round of the revitalization peace process in February, saying only his group of the country’s former political detainees are mandated to remove him.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 April 06:48, by South South

    This is a very good move Mr. President. Deng Alor thinks he is the smartest person in the world to refuse to resign and refuses to come back to Juba to do his job. He thought that you would not find the best way to deal with him, that why he is saying " no one can removed me, only my group of G-10), now is he out, let’s see what G-10 will do. Country is bigger than traitors, let’s move on.

    repondre message

    • 25 April 07:46, by Resolution

      The only job for president Kiir is to fired and appoints period.

      repondre message

    • 25 April 07:49, by dinkdong

      What about the idea of sharing the gov’t? It won’t work, is it? What a dirty dictator Salva Kiir is?!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A new approach to peace 2018-04-23 06:16:35 By Miroslav Laják When the United Nations was created, its founders envisioned a different kind of world. A world in which disputes were resolved in meeting rooms and not battlefields. A world (...)

Bring Sudanese troops home now 2018-04-21 15:25:57 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese troops fighting hard now in Yemen, who were sent there by order of al-Bashir, should return home. The process of implementing this task is much challenging. But, we (...)

Dissolution and formation of the Cabinet - 2013 2018-04-20 08:00:00 Amb Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.