Sudan, Chad border conference kicks off in West Darfur

April 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese-Chadian border development conference has convened on Tuesday in West Darfur State capital, El-Geniena.
The Sudanese side is headed by Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman while the Chadian side is headed by Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacké.
The two-day conference discusses a number of papers covering the economy, security, trade, social, cultural, media and sports cooperation between the two sides.
In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.
The joint border force has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.
Last year, the two countries announced their intention to expand the deployment of the joint force to include counter-terrorism and disarmament.
Also, incursions by Sudanese and Chadian from Libya should push the two countries to consider the redeployment of a joint in the triangle border area.
(ST)
