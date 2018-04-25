 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 25 April 2018

S. Sudan’s Kiir rejects opposition calls to quit power

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 24, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has rejected calls from sections of opposition groups that he resigns as part of a peace deal to end the country’s ongoing civil war.

JPEG - 16.8 kb
South Sudan president Salva Kiir (File photo)

The president, while addressing mourners of the late army chief, General James Ajongo Mawut in the capital, Juba Tuesday accused opposition groups of working to ensure he relinquishes power.

Mawut died on Friday last week in Cairo, Egypt after a short illness.

“They [opposition] want me to sign the agreement and step down immediately,” he said, adding “What is my incentive in bringing peace, if it is peace that I will bring and then I step aside? Nobody can do it. Bashir did not do it when we were fighting with him.”

The South Sudan described the opposition’s demands of being “unreasonable”.

“They think that I’m the obstacle to peace and if I am removed after signing the agreement, then there will be no problem. They want me to sign the agreement and then step down immediately,” said Kiir.

The president said Mawut was a remarkable and committed member of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A).

“What he [Mawut] has laid down in the transformation of the SPLA cannot be done by him because somebody who has higher authority than us terminated his life and took him,” stressed Kiir.

He did not, however, disclose who replaces the fallen army chief of general staff, saying, “We will ask that authority again to show us another person who will do this job that Ajongo did not finish.”

Mawut, who joined the southern-based rebel movement in 1983, became army chief of general staff in May 2017 after President Kiir sacked General Paul Malong Awan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 April 06:28, by Kenyang ll

    Pick Gogrial General to lead Gogrial regime. I doubt you pray when you picked commence, oil and trade Gogrial ministers.

    repondre message

    • 25 April 06:41, by South South

      Mr. President, don’t bother yourself to talk about those loser rebels. Let them sing as they want. Your work is to make sure that they are defeated, end of the game.

      repondre message

      • 25 April 06:59, by Kenyang ll

        South South,
        Incapacity President is essentially crying. Crying people don’t beat confident people. "End of the game" will be him.

        repondre message

        • 25 April 07:37, by South South

          Kenyang ll,

          I never reply to your comment one day, but Iam doing it today. You are from Aweil and you live in USA (Atalanta State), we have no single confident person among wicked rebels. Look what we did to Riek, he is a prisoner now in South Africa. Anyone who want to rebel should ask Reik to him/her where is his White Army, end of the game.

          repondre message

          • 25 April 08:09, by Mike Mike

            We will not give a room to someone who wanted to take South Sudan back to zero level because of his/her own interests.We fought this country in order for each and every one of us to get his/her right, but now those whom have looted the resources of this Country are the one running away with baseless claims that they hate the system which they served under it for many years. Kiir will not go.

            repondre message

      • 25 April 08:14, by jubaone

        South South,
        Jienge bullshit. Nowhere in the world did a a government defeat a guerrilla movement that already is controlling entire countryside like in SS with the jienge regime holed up in towns and unable to freely move. Try going to Yei, Torit, or Maridi over land and you get your MTN butt busted. You can freely move within Juba and just look for rat dishes b4 you starve, ya Jienge.

        repondre message

    • 25 April 07:07, by Midit Mitot

      Look at him, is always talking opposite,

      repondre message

  • 25 April 06:54, by Lenin Bull

    Mr.President Salva Kiir, you are the problem to yourself and to the country you lead. Your lousy lackadaisical/or inept political style is what destroying South Sudan. Why spare the lives of political criminals who have been creating all sorts of problems and killing innocent civilians across the country? Either they are convicted criminals that should have been silenced for good and

    repondre message

  • 25 April 06:59, by Lenin Bull

    hanged or fired with squad or they were innocent and that means there was no military coup but a hoax/smokescreen designed to consolidate your poor style dictatorship. Either way Mr. President you are the problem to yourself and to us the common folks. We the common folks in South Sudan have come to realize that as long as you are the president your poor leadership style will continue to create

    repondre message

  • 25 April 07:04, by Lenin Bull

    all sorts of ugly problems for the country and its innocent citizens. You will continue to create rebellions because you are rewarding them with military ranks and political positions in government, corruption will never end after all you have not arrested and tried fairly any criminals suspected of corruption( Kuol Athian, Arthur Akuin, Mayen Wuol, are big examples) among thousands other cases!

    repondre message

  • 25 April 07:08, by Lenin Bull

    Mr.President you did not arrest any single one among the 75 list of big thieves that looted our young country dry and reduced the chance of the common citizens in the countryside to benefit from the dividends of freedom and independence? Why ? Did you do it deliberately or your colluded with them as your war time colleagues to go away with it which means you are part of this sinful crime ?

    repondre message

  • 25 April 07:10, by Theone

    The so called oppositions only they talk about is power,power and power.

    No new ideas from them, they are eager to get power and get rich quick and again,they don’t have SHAME!

    repondre message

  • 25 April 07:23, by Eastern

    Since Kiir admitted that he’s NO INCENTIVE TO HONOUR A PEACE PROCESS THAT WILL SEE HIM OUT OF POWER, let the regime change agenda now shift to the second gear......!

    repondre message

    • 25 April 07:39, by South South

      Eastern,

      You have no first gear at the first place to talk about Second gear. You can make up things as you want.

      repondre message

  • 25 April 07:54, by Sunday Junup

    look at him, he wanted to sing agreement with his benefit instead of citizen benefit! you are disgrace to yourself.

    repondre message

  • 25 April 07:58, by dinkdong

    That would be the smartest thing for Kiir to do. Unfortunately he won’t. The guy is like a fly on a meat.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A new approach to peace 2018-04-23 06:16:35 By Miroslav Laják When the United Nations was created, its founders envisioned a different kind of world. A world in which disputes were resolved in meeting rooms and not battlefields. A world (...)

Bring Sudanese troops home now 2018-04-21 15:25:57 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese troops fighting hard now in Yemen, who were sent there by order of al-Bashir, should return home. The process of implementing this task is much challenging. But, we (...)

Dissolution and formation of the Cabinet - 2013 2018-04-20 08:00:00 Amb Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.