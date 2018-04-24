Opposition party calls to overthrow Sudanese regime

April 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) has called on the opposition forces to escalate peaceful resistance in order to overcome what it described as “quagmire of crises”.

Since January, the economic conditions have deteriorated significantly as prices reached high levels and the Sudanese pounds hit historic low against the US dollar leading to an unprecedented rise in the cost of living. Also, since last week, the East African nation has suffered a severe shortage in gasoline.

Last week, President Omer al-Bashir fired his Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour after the latter complained to the parliament about the central bank’s failure to pay the salaries of Sudanese diplomats for seven months.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, the SCoP called to overthrow the regime through peaceful protests and establish a transitional authority to achieve stability, end the war and address the economic crisis.

The statement pointed out that the sacked foreign minister revealed the regime is bankrupt and government organs are suffering from the failed policies.

The SCoP called on the Sudanese people and the opposition forces to build on the recent experience of peaceful protests and continue to coordinate in order to escalate resistance and form a unified opposition front.

The opposition party added the regime is making every possible effort to draft a new constitution to allow President Omer al-Bashir to run for a third term in 2020 elections.

“We renew our refusal to amending [the 2005 constitution] or drafting a new one to allow al-Bashir to continue to hold power. We also reject the policies of starvation and impoverishment,” read the statement.

Following the increase of bread prices earlier last January, opposition groups staged several protests against the austerity measures and called to overthrow the regime of President al-Bashir.

Secretary-General arrested

In a Separate development, the Secretary-General of the Sudanese Congress Party, Mastor Mohamed Ahmed was arrested upon his arrival to Khartoum from London on Monday.

Mastor represented his party at the meeting of the Sudan Call alliance in Paris in mi-March. After the meeting, President Omer al-Bashir warned that he would no longer tolerate any alliance of registered political parties with the armed opposition groups.

The security services arrested leaders of the opposition groups and dozens of activists, sometimes, even before an announced street protest last January.

(ST)