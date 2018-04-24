 
 
 
S. Sudan being punished for not paying for western support: Kiir

April 23, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir said his country was being punished by western powers for not paying for their support in the long civil war against neigbouring Sudan.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

The South Sudanese leader said it is a culture among African people to pay back without being reminded of the support they received from those who provided needed support and the time of need.

“The country is suffering today because of the punishment we are getting from western countries. They think they support they gave during the war of liberation struggle is not being returned,” Kiir told members of the African Union Peace and Security Council last week.

He added, “And they [western powers] have asked me several times in private meetings with their business representatives that whether we still remember those who stood by our [South Sudan] side during the war and how we intend to recognize their role”.

The president did not, however, name any of these western powers he hinted on.

Kiir, a former rebel commander, said he and his colleagues are aware of the support the western powers and African leaders had given the people of South Sudan during different times, but stressed that the continuation of ongoing civil war did not necessarily mean his government does not recognize and appreciate western support.

“We know countries in the west and in Africa which stood by our side during the war. We have mentioned them in our functions and through formal engagement and when writing to them on official and private matters. We do this because we value the support they gave us but this does not mean they teach us how to recognize and appreciate the support,” further stressed the South Sudanese leader.

“It is an African culture and traditions that one returns what he received from the giver without being told to pay back. Because of this, we tell our friends in the west to not take side in a dispute between the same people, brothers and sisters”, he added.

The South Sudanese civil war is an ongoing conflict in South Sudan between forces of the government and opposition forces. In December 2013, President Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar and ten others of attempting a coup d’état.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions of the country’s about 12 million population.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 April 07:53, by Sunday Junup

    What you are contributed to publication not the reality

    repondre message

    • 24 April 10:12, by Khent

      Ah, so it was the West that directed ’officials’ in Juba to steal close to $20 billion since the Interim Period? This is all just scapegoating nonsense. There is no force on earth that can compromise a well managed government dutifully serving its people.

      repondre message

      • 24 April 11:22, by Kuch

        Mr. Khent,
        "officials’ in Juba to steal close to $20 billion since the Interim Period?"
        Why You have been told time & time again that there is a massive corruption that was done in our country by some corrupt criminals in the current govt & those traitors & thieves, of Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot & Co. Who are being held hostage in foreign countries by their masters from the US,>>>

        repondre message

  • 24 April 08:09, by Theallseeingeye

    Kiir
    what do western countries have to do with the internal leadership of this state? I though you said its a sovereign independent state! Do you mean to tel us that you are not actually the one who is running the affairs of this country but rather a puppet being remotely control by the Western world? so, if you don’t pay them they can ruin South Sudan?! OMG, that a total submission!

    repondre message

    • 24 April 08:21, by Kuch

      Theallseeingeye,
      You losers & idiots often claim to be more knowledgeable about how the real world operates. Mr. Salva Kiir is right on this one, however him & some of the senior officials now in the govt & in oppositions& and bunch of our lowly informed South Sudan’s citizenry are equally to blame. Salva Kiir cannot solve South Sudan & South Sudanese people’s problems alone>>>

      repondre message

      • 24 April 08:27, by Kuch

        But here in South Sudan, we complaint too much & do little. We have all the lands we need that our grand great fathers, our fathers & our own selves, have gallantly fought over to protect foreign invaders. But we are not using our lands, some of just want to be fed UN free rations & complaint day & night about the misuse of resources, corruptions and all>>>

        repondre message

        • 24 April 08:33, by Kuch

          while they are not doing any to help their damn own selves. And if you us these South Sudanese lazies, what kind of taxes they really pay to the govt? Then they will even accused you that you may be one of those they accused to have misused the ’resources or Corrupt’. Yes, the is a lot of corruption in South Sudan just like in other countries. But we do a really problem here in South Sudan>>>

          repondre message

          • 24 April 08:41, by Kuch

            We have a huge population which is so ’illiterate & backward’ to deal with and we also have some lowly informed politicians who don’t anything beyond their villages and Salva Kiir name & their so-called JCEs. Everybody knows, our country depends on oil revenues & a few tariffs collected on the Uganda & Kenya borders and that is it. And we just want the government to dispute people free money!>>>

            repondre message

            • 24 April 08:48, by Kuch

              Go to countries like Kenya, ethiopia, Kenya or even North Sudan. How much free money is distributed by those govts to their citizens? None that l know off. But the attitudes our people and some of our lowly informed politicians have is what is being exploited by some criminals from the West & they are not going to back off our backs if we don’t realize that our country & our people have been>>>

              repondre message

              • 24 April 08:54, by Kuch

                taken hostage by these so-called West criminals who claimed to have been our messiahs. Fellows, Mr. Salva Kiir is very weak, he cannot personally defense his own good deeds, but he just others to defense his records or deeds. But this is not going to be feasible in the long run. Let me tell you this fellows & I repeated it time & time again on this forum>>>

                repondre message

                • 24 April 09:00, by Kuch

                  Right after our country’s independence in 2011, Mr. Salva Kiir took almost all his entire cabinet minsters to Washington to go & asked the US investors to come & investors to come & invest in our country then that war was over. Mr. Salva Kiir & cabinet ministers were curtly rebuffed by the US investors that there were no infrastructures in South Sudan for them to come & invest in them>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 24 April 09:05, by Kuch

                    Mr. Salva Kiir & his cabinet ministers returned to South Sudan empty handed. Remember fellows, the US people were given the first priority over other countries that the South Sudanese resepected by then govt of South Sudan & this was precisely because the South Sudanese people considered the American people to have stood with us during our trying times>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 24 April 09:11, by Kuch

                      But the US investors turned down the govt of South Sudan & the South Sudanese good gesture by citing lack of infrastructures in our country for them to come & invest in them. But when Mr. Salva Kiir then govt asked the Chinese investors to come & invest in our country, the Chinese investors agreed that will invest in our country>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 24 April 09:17, by Kuch

                        But when the criminals in then Barack Obama’s white house learned that the Chinese were going to trade with the South Sudanese people, they went berserk & wanted a regime change of Mr. Salva Kiir & his allies. Salva Kiir & his then govt officials became ’communists & socialists’ overnight & were deemed dangerous to *European & American interests* in Africa & were to be removed from power at all>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 24 April 09:22, by Kuch

                          costs & replaced with their puppets/stooges that they can go & micro-managed in Washington, Wall Streets, London, Brussels, Paris, Dubai, virgin, Bermuda, Cayman islands or some other shady countries were the criminals in the US or Europe & their puppets/stooges go & bank their loots in. And these US & European puppets were Riek Maxchar, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot & Co>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 24 April 09:28, by Kuch

                            and that is how the 15/12/2013 coup was hatched fellows. But when the West sinister project against our country & our people regime change by force was thwarted, the US & her allies nudged their Riek Machar puppet to run to Adis Ababa to & negotiate with Mr. Salava Kiir govt & this was done purposely for US, the UK & their UNIMISS to save their evil faces only>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 24 April 09:37, by Kuch

                              But the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, the IGAD countries & other countries of Nigeria, Chad, Algeria, Rwanda, South Africa that don’t have any damn borders with South Sudan were deliberately included in those negotiations. And this was simply because South Sudan’s was being Geo-politically experimented as NEW WORLD ORDER UN govt of experiment>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 24 April 09:51, by Kuch

                                And this so-called ARCISS:http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article56093 document was drafted by the US, the UK, Norway, their UN & their sleazy NGOs & the so-called IGAD-PLUS countries & tossed it the govt of South Sudan & their Riek Machar & Pagan Amuom puppets/stooges to sign the damn document by force. The traitors signed the damn document but the govt of South Sudan refused to sign it>>>

                                repondre message

          • 24 April 09:55, by Midit Mitot

            Kuch,

            You people don,t fell shame for sure,your leadership has failed and taking back this country an yet still supporting it. Sorry government of fools!!!!

            repondre message

            • 24 April 11:19, by jubaone

              Kuch aka koryom2,
              Just tell our esteemed readers, how much the Kiirminal is intending to pay back to Western powers for spening close to $20b in support?

              repondre message

        • 24 April 08:43, by Theallseeingeye

          Kuch
          I agree with you that the west has a grand conspiracy that is going on "NEW WORLD ORDER", and one of he major agenda behind that includes creation of one world government, reduction of the worlds population to maximum number controllable (even the great Stephen Hawking emphasized and stress on that before passing away), hence the HIV, Ebola, ISIS, terror, GMF, UN, Illuminati, etc

          repondre message

          • 24 April 08:51, by Theallseeingeye

            cont...
            but the mere platform that this conspiracy operates on is by having an agent to execute their agenda, they exploit and make use of those agent to create war in order to facilitate the reduction of the world population, create & developed hybrid virus in the lab and deceive us that these are vaccines, and no one dare to reanalyze those vaccines. we have been exploited because....

            repondre message

            • 24 April 08:57, by Theallseeingeye

              we have illiterate and semi illiterate us our leaders, Chiefs from clans, villages and luaks as the presidential advisers, ministers who were mere bush fighters, lawyers with questionable credits and qualification (like those of Ateny & Makeui who are lacks the basic communication skills and media principles), etc, so how are we going to challenge and compete with PHds and Master degree holders?

              repondre message

              • 24 April 10:13, by Kuch

                Theallseeingeye,
                What do smoke chap? The so-called Jieng council of elders ( JCEs) are most well educated in South Sudan, only one of them has a diploma but has a lot experience than even Riek Machar & Lam Akol combined. Are you really in South Sudan really mister or you are one of those internet warriors? Bona Malual went Khartoum University & Columbia university in the US, he studied arts>>>

                repondre message

                • 24 April 10:36, by Kuch

                  and journalism idiot. Mr. Ambrose Riiny Thiik studied Law at university of Khartoum & University of Edinburgh in the UK & many other members that you idiot can find out your self. Mr. Michael Makuei Lueth studied undergrad law at the University of Khartoum & he has never left the SPLM/A since it inception to date. Mr. Ateny Wek Ateny also studied law. But if you idiot have a doubt about>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 24 April 10:43, by Kuch

                    Mr. Ateny Wek Ateny, Makuei Makuei Lueth or any member of the so-called Jieng council of elders (JCEs) qualifications. Then it is always advised to refer to the Universities the suspected degrees are allegedly obtained. This is what the government of South Sudan had been doing ever since. it always refer to some suspected fraudulence obtained degrees to where they allegedly obtained>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 24 April 10:55, by Kuch

                      and many of these fraudsters turned out to be many Equatorians with the fake degrees from Uganda & even Kenya to be honest. Mr. Theallseeingeye, talk any of the so-called JCE members, Ateny Wek & Machael Makuei Lueth in classical Arabic & I am pretty sure you will never even understand anything at all to be honest. This is simply because in then greater Upper Nile & greater Bhar El Gazelles>>

                      repondre message

                      • 24 April 11:05, by Kuch

                        used to use both mouth tongues & Arabic in primary schools & Arabic & English high schools & universities. But many Equatorian used to use only English Equatoria. Some many Equatorians were not even good at mastering. Mr. Taban Lo-liyong of Kejo-Keje was the only Equatorian who could brag about the mastery of English language here in South Sudan & even in our own East Africa region>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 24 April 11:14, by Kuch

                          Otherwise many Equatorians & some other South Sudanese people do not know that English, Arabic, Swahili or Amharic are not our mother tongues. By the way, Swahili is just an offshoot of Arabic. And people who speak Arabic can just learned it easily with no difficulties. And that is why many South Sudanese refugees in Kenya easily score higher grades in Swahili than even English>>>

                          repondre message

    • 24 April 08:25, by lino

      Forget about Western World controlling him! He is being controlled by Khartoum’s Boys around him!!!

      repondre message

  • 24 April 08:15, by Theallseeingeye

    “It is an African culture and traditions that one returns what he received from the giver without being told to pay back. Because of this, we tell our friends in the west to not take side in a dispute between the same people, brothers and sisters” Guys, Kiir is trying to sell us to the West and other African countries if not, what has he taken from the west that MUST be return or otherwise..

    repondre message

    • 24 April 08:21, by Theallseeingeye

      cont..
      South Sudan is going to continue collapsing? and if indeed he has taken something from them and promise something in return, does this means that is why we are suffering? does Kiir mean that the solution his not in his our hands we South Sudanese, the Solution is the west because they are the ones punishing us? and if the solution is in the west, was the NATIONAL DIALOG crap really a bogus?

      repondre message

  • 24 April 08:31, by Kenyang ll

    Weak. unsuitable.

    repondre message

  • 24 April 11:04, by Lenin Bull

    Mr.President Salva Kiir, innocent South Sudanese citizens are dying daily due to war and war related diseases, famine, and poverty!. It is heart breaking to see the worst levels the suffering has reached in the villages, POCs, and refugee camps, and towns under government. Let there be peace please Mr.President Salva.

    repondre message

  • 24 April 11:09, by Lenin Bull

    Those who have studied strategy and policy analysis agree the current mindless destructive war being waged in South Sudan is a smokescreen by political elite to loot the national coffees and prolong their bloody corrupted stay in power. We have already known you( SPLM-IG, IO, FDs, name them). This dangerous fight with no compromise is because of greed for looting oil money/dollars!

    repondre message

  • 24 April 11:22, by Lenin Bull

    Sun Tzu aptly puts that " No country benefits through prolonged wars" The longer the war lasts the nastier it goes, and the nastier it goes, the possibility that it can boomerang on its master-minders. Now war is boomerang on you, and Riek if you don’t know. Riek has lost his dear son Wang, brothers, infected rotten foot, and he missed death by a thin split of hair!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



