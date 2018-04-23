Khartoum preparing upcoming visit of China’s president to Sudan: Ambassador

April 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday said arrangements are underway for the upcoming visit of China’s President Xi Jinping to Sudan during this year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, September 1, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Parker Song)

The Sudanese Ambassador to Beijing Omer Issa Ahmed said the Chinese President has accepted the invitation extended to him by President Omer al-Bashir to visit Sudan.

He pointed out that the joint team tasked with arranging for the visit is working to set a date that fits into the schedule of the two presidents.

According to the ambassador, al-Bashir has instructed to implement the strategic agreements signed between the two countries, saying China seeks to increase its investments in Sudan particularly in oil, energy and industry sectors.

China has been Sudan’s largest foreign investor, particularly in oil and telecommunications after western firms shunned the East African nation due to conflicts and sanctions.

It has invested more than $20 billion in Sudan mostly in the oil sector during the past two decades. Beijing provides low-interest loans and weapons transfers in return for oil.

Sudan hopes to attract new Chinese investments after Beijing had refrained from implementing a number of projects agreed upon with Khartoum following the latter’s failure to settle its debts.

Sudan’s total debt is estimated at $ 10 billion, accounting for about one-fifth of Sudan’s estimated $ 50 billion foreign debt.

(ST)