 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 23 April 2018

S. Sudan former detainees mourn fallen army chief

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 22, 2018 (JUBA) - The former political detainees in South Sudan have described the country’s fallen army chief of staff, General James Ajongo Mawut as “a friend, a liberator and a colleague”.

JPEG - 8.6 kb
Former South Sudanese political detainees hold a press conference in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on 13 February 2014 (Photo: IGAD)

Mawut died in the Egyptian capital, Cairo on Friday after a short illness.

The group, in a 20 April condolence message to the deceased family and the public, expressed shock over Mawut’s death.

“It is with shock that we have come to learn of the untimely passing on of General James Ajongo Mawut. We join the people of South Sudan at large in condoling the family and friends of the late Ajongo as they try come to terms with this great loss. General Ajongo was a friend, liberator and colleague, who had stood shoulder to shoulder, fought alongside, agonized, cried and laughed together with many of us, during the liberation years”, partly reads the statement.

The former political detainees, in the statement, also described the deceased as a “humble” and “honourable” person widely respected not only within the army, but in the larger society as well.

“Today General Ajongo joins many other liberation heroes and heroines who had gone before him. As South Sudanese mourn and honor his memory, we pray that his demise, sad as it is, will serve to shine light on the plight of war veterans, fallen heroes and heroines of the war of liberation, especially the plight of the families of those who have passed on, after having made the ultimate sacrifice,” adds the statement, signed by Kosti Manibe.

South Sudan president, Salva Kiir earlier described the fallen army chief of staff as a “remarkable” man and committed founder member of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A).

“He [Mawut] served this nation with dedication and honour and shall be remembered as [a] hero,” Kiir said in a statement issued Friday.

Although it still remains unclear what caused the general’s death, a family member said he spent months in Kenya before he was relocated to a Cairo-based hospital.

Meanwhile the government has declared three days of official mourning of Mawut and ordered that all flags be flown at half-mast.

Mawut, who joined the southern-based rebel movement in 1983, became army chief of staff in May 2017 after his predecessor, General Paul Malong Awan was sacked.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 April 07:36, by Lenin Bull

    Former detainees, you were all in government righ away from its beginning in 2005, why did you think and plan about families of heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle? Your records speak for themselves, you held various vital institutions and ministries like SPLM, foreign affairs, Finance, Interior, Education, road and transport, etc, and the only thing we common South Sudanese know about

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Bring Sudanese troops home now 2018-04-21 15:25:57 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese troops fighting hard now in Yemen, who were sent there by order of al-Bashir, should return home. The process of implementing this task is much challenging. But, we (...)

Dissolution and formation of the Cabinet - 2013 2018-04-20 08:00:00 Amb Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)

The Darfur issue remains in oblivion 2018-04-20 07:36:49 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The victims and survivors of the atrocious crimes in the Darfur region where very few in the world cares for their plight continue feeling trapped, no way out but at the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.