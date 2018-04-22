 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 22 April 2018

Rights defenders call for international pressures over arbitrary detention in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

NUP Secretary General Sarah Nugdalla leaving Kober prison in Khartoum on 18 February 2018 (ST Photo)
April 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Over fifty human rights defenders form Sudan, United Kingdom and the United States have called on the African Union and United Nations to put the needed pressure on Khartoum government to end arbitrary detention and improve the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Sudan.

JPEG - 29.1 kb
A political prisoner from Kober prison in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, greets a relative following his release in the early hours of April 2, 2013 (ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP/Getty Images)

In a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General, African Union Commission, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the signatories said the release of 50 political detainees on 10 April 2018 does not address the human rights crisis in the country, pointing that hundreds of detainees particularly from Darfur region are still jailed under harsh conditions.

"We wish to express our deep concern about the frequent arbitrary arrest and detention of individuals for political reasons in Sudan as well as the selective and discriminatory treatment of political detainees, particularly those coming from the conflict-affected areas," reads the letter.

"We are also deeply concerned about the extremely harsh conditions in Sudanese prisons, especially in detention facilities run by the security forces, where detainees are often subject to physical and mental torture and inhumane and degrading treatment, as well as being deprived of adequate food, medicines and other daily necessities," it further added.

The letter pointed to over 160 rebel fighters arrested after a coordinated attack in North and East Darfur states in May 2017, 61 local leaders from the Maaliya tribe imprisoned since nine months ago. The Janjaweed leader, Musa Hilal and about 300 of his supporters arrested in mid-November 2017 and hundreds of IDPs and political activists from the IDP communities.

The human rights and advocacy activists called to press the Sudanese government to "guarantee the safety, physical integrity and well-being of all persons" and "put an immediate end to the use of torture".

They additionally called to try without delay the detainees and allow their lawyers to challenges the legality of their arrests and conditions of detention.

Furthermore, they urged the need for a comprehensive reform to the security apparatus pointing that the government "should amend or repeal measures that allow security officials carte blanche to commit human rights violations" and to end the immunity provided to the army and security members if they committed human rights crimes and violations.

(ST)

Click here to read the full text of the letter

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Bring Sudanese troops home now 2018-04-21 15:25:57 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese troops fighting hard now in Yemen, who were sent there by order of al-Bashir, should return home. The process of implementing this task is much challenging. But, we (...)

Dissolution and formation of the Cabinet - 2013 2018-04-20 08:00:00 Amb Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)

The Darfur issue remains in oblivion 2018-04-20 07:36:49 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The victims and survivors of the atrocious crimes in the Darfur region where very few in the world cares for their plight continue feeling trapped, no way out but at the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.