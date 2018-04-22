April 21, 2018 (JUBA) - The United State embassy in South Sudan has announced a temporary curfew for its personnel after renewed clashes erupted west of the capital, Juba on Thursday.
- South Sudanese policemen and soldiers are seen along a street following renewed fighting in South Sudan’s capital Juba, July 10, 2016. (Reuters Photo)
“Effective immediately and until 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 23, 2018, the Embassy’s curfew has been temporarily changed from 8:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.,” partly reads the embassy’s statement issued on Friday.
The embassy, in the brief statement, also appealed to US citizens in the country to be cautious and closely monitor the security situation.
It further appealed to US citizens to always carry proper identification, including their passport with a valid South Sudan visa.
“Following incidents this week of armed altercations in the Luri district, approximately eight miles west of Juba, there has been heightened screening of vehicles and people at security checkpoints around Juba,” further stressed the embassy’s statement.
Clashes broke out west of Juba between government troops and an unknown armed group, in violation of a cessation of hostilities agreement signed by the nation’s warring factions.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Bring Sudanese troops home now 2018-04-21 15:25:57 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese troops fighting hard now in Yemen, who were sent there by order of al-Bashir, should return home. The process of implementing this task is much challenging. But, we (...)
Dissolution and formation of the Cabinet - 2013 2018-04-20 08:00:00 Amb Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)
The Darfur issue remains in oblivion 2018-04-20 07:36:49 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The victims and survivors of the atrocious crimes in the Darfur region where very few in the world cares for their plight continue feeling trapped, no way out but at the (...)
MORE