 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 22 April 2018

U.S embassy initiates curfew after renewed clashes in S. Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 21, 2018 (JUBA) - The United State embassy in South Sudan has announced a temporary curfew for its personnel after renewed clashes erupted west of the capital, Juba on Thursday.

JPEG - 50.3 kb
South Sudanese policemen and soldiers are seen along a street following renewed fighting in South Sudan’s capital Juba, July 10, 2016. (Reuters Photo)

“Effective immediately and until 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 23, 2018, the Embassy’s curfew has been temporarily changed from 8:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.,” partly reads the embassy’s statement issued on Friday.

The embassy, in the brief statement, also appealed to US citizens in the country to be cautious and closely monitor the security situation.

It further appealed to US citizens to always carry proper identification, including their passport with a valid South Sudan visa.

“Following incidents this week of armed altercations in the Luri district, approximately eight miles west of Juba, there has been heightened screening of vehicles and people at security checkpoints around Juba,” further stressed the embassy’s statement.

Clashes broke out west of Juba between government troops and an unknown armed group, in violation of a cessation of hostilities agreement signed by the nation’s warring factions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 April 07:53, by Kuch

    Why don’t these creeps just go away & leave our country & our people alone? These creeps do not that we are going to bomb their damn precinct when it comes to these crappy propaganda & intrigues out of our country. US criminal, this South Sudan fellows, a country of people who are very racists & full of hatred towards any evil on earth, white Americans, English people, their evil juus>>>

    repondre message

    • 22 April 08:02, by Kuch

      their creepy allies in between like your cloned so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan, your Arabs of Arabia, the creeps like the so-called ethiopia & even Kenya in some small extent. Good luck fellows, get the hell out of our country. Our country is not your evil corporate America, the UK, your UN, your slimy evil juus, their their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between>>>>

      repondre message

      • 22 April 08:03, by Kuch

        in our country whatsoever, reason---PURE RACISM & HATRED, simple & plain.

        repondre message

        • 22 April 09:15, by Kuch

          The govt of South Sudan must called in the idiots operating in Juba. The US embassy is where these kinds of propaganda machines against the govt of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people is spewed out by the *the sellouts South Sudanese, white Americans, NGOs, their evil juus & some of their other creepy allies in between that these evils are using against our country & our people*>>>

          repondre message

          • 22 April 09:22, by Kuch

            My fellows, South Sudanese fellows, I am not a prophet, but I am racist, full of hatred towards the evil white Americans, English people, their so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan, Arabs of North Sudan, their evil juus, Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese, Bangladeshis, Bantus, their evil juus, the so-called ethiopians, the UN & some of their creepy allies in between fellows>>>

            repondre message

            • 22 April 09:33, by Kuch

              https://www.britannica.com/topic/Opium-Wars
              https://asiapacificcurriculum.ca/learning-module/opium-wars-china
              https://australianmuseum.net.au/the-mechanics-of-opium-wars
              Fellows, these link l have given you idiots above parts of is slyly being played here in our country & against our country-----your US, the UK, their UN, their shifty NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies>>>>

              repondre message

              • 22 April 09:40, by Kuch

                even here in our own region, our existential enemy, the cloned so-called arab North Sudan, the so-called ethiopia & Kenya to some small extent are being hedged these days by their evil corporate, the UK, their UN, their paymasters in the gulf Arabs states, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between, Al Qada, Jesh Al islam, Al Shabaab, Boko Haram & even here in South Sudan>>>>

                repondre message

                • 22 April 09:45, by Kuch

                  the so-called SPLM-IO is was & is still being slyly supported by the evil juus. Fellows, WAR is here. We are back fellows. The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between have step on the wrong people’s feet, Us. My lowly informed South Sudanese idiots, I am the one who would bomb>>>

                  repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Bring Sudanese troops home now 2018-04-21 15:25:57 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese troops fighting hard now in Yemen, who were sent there by order of al-Bashir, should return home. The process of implementing this task is much challenging. But, we (...)

Dissolution and formation of the Cabinet - 2013 2018-04-20 08:00:00 Amb Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)

The Darfur issue remains in oblivion 2018-04-20 07:36:49 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The victims and survivors of the atrocious crimes in the Darfur region where very few in the world cares for their plight continue feeling trapped, no way out but at the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.