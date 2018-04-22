SPLM-N Agar rejects Bashir’s re-election in 2020



April 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar voiced its rejection for the re-election of President Omer al-Bashir for a third term in 2020 and called for popular protests against his probable candidature.

The political stance was adopted by its Executive Leadership in a meeting held on 15-16 April 2018, attended by the Chairperson Malik Agar, Deputy Chairperson Yasir Arman and the Secretary-General Ismail Jalab, according to a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Saturday

The SPLM-N Agar encouraged the opposition groups to make the rejection of al-Bashir’s re-election "part of the struggle for reform, transformation and regime change".

President al-Bashir is not yet officially a candidate for the 2020 elections. The ruling National Congress Party also did not take a decision on this regard. However, several political forces allied to the NCP and part of the National Consensus Government announced their support for the president.

His re-election under the current constitution requires amending the constitution. The ruling party and its allied forces can adopt a new constitution instead of the current interim fundamental law, in line with the recommendations of the national dialogue conference.

The statement called on the opposition forces have to oppose the regime attempts to "change the Constitution" to allow al-Bashir re-electing himself for another term.

"We should oppose this step using legal and popular means, regardless of the stance of those who are willing to take part in or boycott the 2020 elections, and this position shall represent a step in the way forwards leading to the popular uprising," reads the statement.

The armed opposition group further underlined that an interim or permanent constitution should be based on a negotiated deal to end the war and ensures freedoms

In line with an African Union-mediated roadmap signed by the government and opposition groups, the parties have to sign a peace agreement, following what they will participate in an inclusive dialogue process followed by a constitutional conference.

But the talks have stalled since August 2016 as the parties failed to reach an agreement over a humanitarian cessation of hostilities in Darfur and the Two Areas in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

The SPLM-N Agar also pointed to an argument advanced by other opposition forces that the re-election of al-Bashir who is wanted by the ICC for genocide and war crimes would maintain Sudan isolated for more five years.

"A broad range of forces wider than the formal opposition platforms will be willing to join the battle against General Bashir including some of the Islamists who are seeking reform," said the statement.

The Executive Leadership condemned the continued denial of humanitarian access to the war-affected civilians in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states saying this is " an act constituting a war crime under the international humanitarian law".

In addition, it slammed the "genocidal war against civilians in Jebel Mara in Darfur" carried out by the government forces in Western Sudan’s mountainous area.

