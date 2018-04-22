 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 22 April 2018

AU delegation urges S. Sudan parties to commit to peace process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 21, 2018 (JUBA) - The African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) delegation on Thursday urged all parties involved in the South Sudan conflict to honour their commitments to the peace process.

The mission, at the end of their six-day visit to the war-torn nation, urged the warring parties to allow for genuine reconciliation and healing and ensure that next round of high level revitalization forum (HLRF) succeeds.

“The PSC delegation assured all stakeholders of AU’s readiness and determination to spare no efforts in supporting IGAD and the South Sudanese parties to overcome the challenges facing the peace process,” the delegation said in a joint statement.

The AU team, which was headed Nigeria’s Bankole Adeoye, expressed the solidarity and total support of the African Union towards finding lasting peace in South Sudan.

“The PSC delegation reiterated the AU’s appreciation to IGAD, neighboring countries and UNMISS, as well as international partners for their relentless efforts to help restore sustainable peace, security and stability in South Sudan,” it noted Thursday.

The AU team’s visit followed the visit by the chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat to South Africa to meet South Sudan leader, Riek Machar.

The AU delegation interacted with all South Sudanese stakeholders, African and international actors, to assess the challenges still impeding the implementation of the 2015 agreement on the resolution of the South Sudan conflict.

The AU mission team said it looks forward to a new schedule for the concluding phase of the peace talks to provide opportunities for more consultations with all stakeholders.

They stressed the important role of the AU High Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan, with a view to restoring the long awaited peace in the country and put an end to the humanitarian challenges, particularly the suffering of the South Sudanese.

During their interactions, the mission shared concern with Juba on the centrality of Hybrid Court to the peace process and underscored the need for enhanced cooperation between the AU and the Government towards firming up all arrangements for the establishment of the Court in pursuit of transitional justice.

The South Sudanese government and several rebel groups in December 2017 signed the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) in a bid to end fighting and revive the stalled peace deal, but the truce was broken the same day it came into effect on Dec. 24, 2017.

South Sudan has been mired in conflict between the government of President Salva Kiir and rebels led by Machar, the country’s former first vice-president since mid-December 2013. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced almost over 2 million people from their homes, including over a million refugees who have fled into neighbouring nations.

A peace deal signed in August 2015 between the rival leaders led to the establishment of a coalition government in April 2016, which later on collapsed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 April 06:40, by Kuch

    As posted before on this forum long time ago. No one wanted South Sudan’s independence in Africa. But since we were to get our independence with hooks & crooks & from any evil on earth. And there was nothing that this ’useless & coward organization’ could have done anyway. The AU, of all Organization? Why did the AU let Libya be bombed by the Europeans, the US & were paid by the gulf Arab>>>

    repondre message

    • 22 April 06:48, by Kuch

      countries as their mercenaries? The AU cowered, but when it comes to South Sudan’s then every piece of trash around the world, in Africa & even here in our own region would want to poke his/her long nose into our country & our people. Fellows, be very careful, There are problems, Northern Nigeria, DRC, CAR, Libya, Darfur, Southern Kordupan, Southern Blue Nile, Eritrea, ethiopia, Somalia,>>>

      repondre message

      • 22 April 06:59, by Kuch

        even Kenya & Burundi. And no damn idiots from this AU always talked about other countries pressing issues. But South Sudan’s internal issues are where these AU idiots are so fixated onto because their masters from the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their Arabs masters & their evil juus paying these AU fools’ bills in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa told them so.>>>

        repondre message

        • 22 April 07:05, by Kuch

          If l can remind these so-called AU fools, the Europeans & Americans used to bully the African people using what is called "indirect rule" Where some African fools who were always malleable to Europeans dirty project in Africa were given power over noncompliance African people. My AU leaders, you are dealing with the Sudanese people, the Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan don’t consider any evil>>>

          repondre message

          • 22 April 07:10, by Kuch

            on earth who thinks that he/she can stand over over necks, never had/has & will never will. South Sudanese people have been saying all along that there no more damn war in our country. We have crushed the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between aimless armed rebellion in our country & against our people>>>

            repondre message

            • 22 April 07:15, by Kuch

              And the South Sudanese people asking the traitors & thieves being held hostage in foreign countries their US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between as their bargaining chips & blackmails to the current govt. Simply because the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between>>>

              repondre message

              • 22 April 07:23, by Kuch

                want crawl their evils selves back into our country, to come and loot our country like they had/are still doing in DRC, CAR, Libya, Mali, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen or Ukraine. Good luck to them & you idiots, we are back fellows, watch this space. Let the traitors & thieves like Rebecca Nyandeng, Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Lam Akol & CO>>

                repondre message

                • 22 April 07:30, by Kuch

                  come back to South Sudan, but a lot of conditions. The traitors & thieves have been asked time & time again that there no one who would come & honor that rubbish of theirs being peddled around in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa. The traitors & thieves would want to sell our country to their foreign interests criminals in foreign countries>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 22 April 07:35, by Kuch

                    the hostels, brothels & bars. And the traitors & thieves think, South Sudanese people are their fools. The traitors & thieves have been told time & time again that no one wants their evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies dirty intrigues here in our country----reasons, pure RACISM & HATRED>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 22 April 07:43, by Kuch

                      South Sudan is not the first country to be independence in the world & our country would not be the last to be independence in the world. By the Way, our country is not part of a damn evil so-called Anglo-America empire. Fellows, watch this space once again. The evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Arabs of Arabia, Abeshas love us>>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 22 April 07:45, by Kuch

                        we don’t love the creeps back. We would want to know the criminals who would want to bring these vermins into their villages & our country, we really want to know these villages in our country.

                        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Bring Sudanese troops home now 2018-04-21 15:25:57 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese troops fighting hard now in Yemen, who were sent there by order of al-Bashir, should return home. The process of implementing this task is much challenging. But, we (...)

Dissolution and formation of the Cabinet - 2013 2018-04-20 08:00:00 Amb Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)

The Darfur issue remains in oblivion 2018-04-20 07:36:49 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The victims and survivors of the atrocious crimes in the Darfur region where very few in the world cares for their plight continue feeling trapped, no way out but at the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.