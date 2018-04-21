 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 21 April 2018

Thousands of IDPs and refugees returned to Blue Nile: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

IDPs gather to receive food provided by the WFP during a visit by a EU delegation, at an IDP camp in Azaza, east of Ed Damazin, Blue Nile state, October 21, 2015. (Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters Photo)

April 20, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A government official at the Blue Nile State on Friday said thousands of refugees have recently returned to the state from South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Blue Nile State and neighbouring South Kordofan state have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and the Sudanese army since 2011.

The commissioner of Bau county of the Blue Nile State Abdel-Ghani Digais said his county is witnessing the voluntary return of displaced persons as well as refugees from Ethiopia and South Sudan.

He told the official news agency SUNA that 1700 refugee families have arrived in Madeem and Khor Maganza areas besides 3000 families in Moreek area and 3000 families in Falti area.

The commissioner also pointed to the return of internally displaced persons from Al-Ahmar area in the county of Al-Tadamon.

He praised the efforts of the Sudanese army and the regular forces in achieving security and stability across the state.

Digais also called on the rebels to lay down their arms, saying the door is still open for them to join the peace process and national dialogue.

He urged the residents of Bau country to listen to the voice of reason and return to their homes in order to stop the bloodshed and reconstruct the state.

According to Digais, the Blue Nile is witnessing significant improvement in infrastructure and provision of services due to the stable security situation.

Last January, the governor of the Blue Nile State Hussein Yassen Hamad said 13,000 out of 55,000 Sudanese refugees have returned to their home areas from Ethiopia.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Dissolution and formation of the Cabinet - 2013 2018-04-20 08:00:00 Amb Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)

The Darfur issue remains in oblivion 2018-04-20 07:36:49 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The victims and survivors of the atrocious crimes in the Darfur region where very few in the world cares for their plight continue feeling trapped, no way out but at the (...)

IGAD and the question of impartiality 2018-04-20 07:18:21 By Duop Chak Wuol One of the main reasons the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) was formed was to maintain peace in the East African region. In its mission statement, the bloc (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.