 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 20 April 2018

China to send peacekeeping police to South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 19, 2018 (JUBA) - China will send 19 peacekeeping police officers to South Sudan and Cyprus to carry out United Nations peacekeeping missions, its ministry of public security said Thursday.

JPEG - 157.9 kb
Chinese peacekeepers patrol around the perimeter of UN House in Juba on 27 January 2016 (UNMISS Photo)

According to ECNS news agency, the police crew bound for South Sudan will be the seventh to be deployed in the country, starting on 22 April.

The average age for the members is 37 and that they come from different police classifications and excel in foreign languages.

Since joining the UN peacekeeping mission in 2000, China has sent a total of 2,614 police officers to the nine peacekeeping mission areas and the UN headquarters in New York.

These forces have received a good reputation from across the globe, the ministry said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 April 09:54, by Sunday Junup

    We don’t needs China service here in South Sudan since they have participated in blood shed of our civilian!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Dissolution and formation of the Cabinet - 2013 2018-04-20 08:00:00 Amb Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)

The Darfur issue remains in oblivion 2018-04-20 07:36:49 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The victims and survivors of the atrocious crimes in the Darfur region where very few in the world cares for their plight continue feeling trapped, no way out but at the (...)

IGAD and the question of impartiality 2018-04-20 07:18:21 By Duop Chak Wuol One of the main reasons the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) was formed was to maintain peace in the East African region. In its mission statement, the bloc (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.