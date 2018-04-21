 
 
 
Fresh fighting erupts between South Sudan rival forces

April 19, 2018 (RUBKONA) – Fresh fighting erupted between South Sudan’s two main rival forces, with each side accusing the other of violating the ceasefire accord.

JPEG - 100 kb
South Sudan’s army soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state April 24, 2012. (Reuters Photo)

In a statement issued on Friday, the deputy military spokesperson for the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO), Lam Paul Gabriel accused the Juba regime’s forces of allegedly carrying out offensives against their troops.

"The regime’s forces are on offensive against the SPLA IO in Wunulyet- near Juba and Gezira in Rubkona county. Details will follow later as fighting is still ongoing" he said.

The spokesperson for government army, Brigadier Lul Ruai Koang admitted on Thursday that their forces engaged in heavy fighting with rebels in Gezira town.

The latest fighting, he said, violates the ceasefire accord both sides had signed.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since its independence in July 2011.

Early this week, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) said the third round of peace talks, initially scheduled for April 26-30 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia has now been postponed until next month.

(ST)

  20 April 09:10, by Midit Mitot

    All Freedom fighters camps should be alert, because the blood thirsty regime of Juba is now desperate to launch an offensive against IO before rain.

    

    21 April 09:40, by South South

      Midit Mitot,

      You are sleeping deep, maybe because you are in USA or Canada. Rainy season started in March in all parts of Equatoria, in part of Bhar Gazal, rainy season started already. IO has no towns or cities it controls in South Sudan to be attacked.

      

  20 April 09:49, by Sunday Junup

    IGAD is no longer serious about peace thinking that IO has lost in battle, therefore IO should speak using bullet to tell the world that they are still inside South Sudan.

    

  20 April 10:32, by Theallseeingeye

    I think all this manifestation of perfect co-ordination established as a result of the recent meeting between the IGAD and the Government in Juba. the motive is to postponed the HLRF long enough until the end of the dry season, this will give the government chance to march on opposition during this dry season then resume the talks at the beginning of rainy season and then stress on cease fire...

    

    20 April 10:38, by Theallseeingeye

      cont...
      this will give the government an advantage to weaken the opposition’s position and also by stressing on ceasefire during rainy season would prevent the opposition to retaliate and cause much damage to the gov given that oppositions normally have an advantage of rainy season. I think the IGAD is not for peace, they are only their to manipulate the outcome of this war for the government.

      

