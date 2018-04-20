 
 
 
Friday 20 April 2018

Official reveals alleged plot to “assassinate” ex-army chief

April 19, 2018 (NAIROBI) – A senior member of South Sudan United Front (SSUF), an opposition movement led by former military chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan, claimed they have unearthed an alleged plot by the Juba government to “assassinate” their leader.

JPEG - 24.5 kb
Former South Sudan army chief of staff, Gen Paul Malong Awan (Juba24 News)

“It has come to our attention that the Government of South Sudan has deployed secret agents and foreign assassins with plans to bring harm to the leader ofSouth Sudan United Front, Gen. Paul Malong Awan, his family members, and associates living in Kenya,” said Lual Dau.

The official, quoting “impeccable” sources, claimed to have details of the plans, including the amount of money allegedly smuggled into Kenya, via Loki, through to Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

“The smuggled amount of money would be used for hiring assassins, kidnappers, and maiming SSUF sympathizers living in Kenya,” Dau further notes in a statement.

Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify the SSUF official’s claims.

The senior SSUF member, in the statement, urged the South Sudanese population, the regional bloc (IGAD) and the international community to oppose the alleged plot to kill Awan.

Stressed Dau: “It is, therefore, to be recalled, that such agitating behaviours by the [Juba] regime are pushing Gen. Paul Malong and SSUF to the edge”,

Awan recently announced the formation of SSUF, arguing that his movement was the only means through which he would work with compatriots to "arrest the carnage" in the war-torn country.

He accused President Salve Kiir of building a nation where total impunity is the order.

Relations between Awan and President Kiir deteriorated after the former was sacked from his post as army chief of staff in May 2017 and placed under house arrest for fear he would start a rebellion.

The ex-army chief was freed in November following mediation led by members of the JCE. The agreement refrained him from going to his home-town of Aweil in Northern Bahr el-Ghazal state but was allowed to travel to any East Africa country.

(ST)

  • 20 April 08:29, by Midit Mitot

    Malong, you need to quit from Kenya otherwise Juba regime will one day dancing when they have welcome you in Blue house.

    

  • 20 April 08:34, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    This is not true. Why should the government spend money on a less important person like Paul Malong Awan instead of paying its employees who have not been paid for more than seven months?

    

    • 20 April 10:07, by Theallseeingeye

      Kwacha Okonyomoi
      the Article is 1000% true, your argument of Gov can’t pay its employee blah blah is weak let me tell you why this government doesn’t care for the citizen, civil servant, organize forces nothing. those in J1 are all about there bellies. the proves are as follows: Malong was the ones who stood firm with this very Government! he is now the most wanted man by the very Government.

      

      • 20 April 10:13, by Theallseeingeye

        cont..
        this very Gov is now accusing UNMISS of not paying rent the for the land occupied by South Sudanese IDPs running away and hiding from the very Government are residing, few times back this very Government propose to increase work permits for international aid workers. also recently Gov officials including Makuei & Ateny admitted squandering of 5M $ to facilitate the murdering of Machar..

        

        • 20 April 10:20, by Theallseeingeye

          cont..
          last but not the least, enough project has recently revealed billions of $ been directed to fund war, bribe IGAD official, hiring Kenyan kidnappers, JEM & UPDF. a move which triggered the US to sanction 10 Government and privates institutions linked to government for allegedly involve in the squandering of public funds. so don’t preach to us, no money blah blah shits

          

  • 20 April 10:39, by Eastern

    BREAKING....!

    Gen. James Ajongo is dead.

    http://radiotamazuj.org/en/news/article/breaking-south-sudan-s-army-chief-james-ajongo-is-dead

    





s
