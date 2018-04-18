 
 
 
South Sudan opposes calls for security sector overhaul

April 17, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan on Tuesday vowed not accept the overhaul of its security and governance sector, contrary to demands made by opposition parties ahead of the upcoming talks.

JPEG - 11.3 kb
South Sudan’s vice-president, James Wani Igga (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

Addressing reporters in the capital, Juba on Tuesday, South Sudan’s Vice President, James Wani Igga said the opposition’s demand to dissolve the army and police is likely to destabilize the country.

"They want as soon as they have signed the agreement, institutions like the army must be dissolved, but if we dissolve the army right from that day then any wolf from any part of the world will just enter South Sudan to create anarchy," Igga said.

"Our intention as in the former agreement is to carry out institutional reforms where we will have the rebel army integrated into the system on the basis of regional inclusivity and balancing," he said.

The opposition, on Friday, said they wanted the country’s 32 new states dissolved and the war-torn nation to be run on the old system.

Igga, however, said returning to the former states would breed public discontent and force some disgruntled people to rebel.

The senior official opposed calls by the various opposition groups for South Sudan President Salva Kiir to resign upon, insisting the latter was directly elected by the South Sudanese people in March 2010.

He instead appealed to the international community and the various opposition groups to consider plans for conducting fresh elections at the end of the interim period so enable smooth transfer of power.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013, after political dispute between President Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar led to fighting mostly between Dinka ethnic soldiers loyal to Kiir against Machar’s Nuer ethnic group.

The 2015 peace agreement to end the violence was again violated in July 2016 when the rival factions resumed fighting in the capital, Juba, forcing Machar to flee.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than three million.

(ST)

  • 18 April 09:26, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Some statements sometimes made me laugh until i’m physically in pain,how should a country national army be dissolved, the only way this can be solve is to reform the army into national

    repondre message

    • 18 April 09:41, by South South

      The solution to rebel forces is to be integrated, only to be integrated into SPLA, period. They are free to say anything they want in the bushes, but we are not going to play around with them. They know that very well. We are sitting in Juba waiting to see who will come and touch a=our army to dissolve it.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



