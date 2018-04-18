April 17, 2018 (JUBA) - 207 child soldiers are to be released in South Sudan, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

Child soldiers sit with their rifles at a ceremony held on 10 February 2015 as part of a disarmament campaign overseen by UNICEF and partners in Pibor (AFP)

“The released children will be reunified with their families and will be given months’ worth of food assistance and psychosocial support, along with the opportunity to go to school,” the agency noted.

Since a civil war broke out in South Sudan, over 19,000 children may have been recruited by all sides of the nation’s conflict, UNICEF said.

According to UNICEF, 19,000 children were recruited into armed conflict by the warring sides since the start of war in 2013, 2,342 were killed or maimed, 3,090 abducted, and 1,130 sexually assaulted.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013, after political dispute between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar led to fighting mostly between Dinka ethnic soldiers loyal to Kiir against Machar’s Nuer ethnic group.

The 2015 peace agreement to end the violence was again violated in July 2016 when the rival factions resumed fighting in the capital, Juba, forcing Machar to flee.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions that have sought refuge in neighboring countries.

(ST)