Sudan’s ruling party to hold dialogue with holdout parties

April 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said it would engage in a deep dialogue with the opposition forces during the next period.

Sudanese president Omer Hassan Al-Bashir has called on political parties to participate in national dialogue aimed at stimulating a reform plan announced earlier this year (Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

In press statements on Tuesday, NCP deputy chairman of political sector Mohamed al-Mustafa said some holdout political parties have expressed desire to address national issues particularly ways to end the war and achieve peace.

He pointed out that the stated desire of the holdout parties would pave the way for holding an inclusive and deep dialogue that doesn’t exclude anyone.

In October 2016, the political forces participating in the government-led national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The National Consensus Government (NCG) was installed in May 2017 to implement the outcome of the dialogue conference.

The opposition groups boycotted the national dialogue because the government didn’t agree to a humanitarian truce with the armed groups and due to its refusal to implement a number of confidence-building measures aiming to create a conducive environment in the country before to hold the inclusive dialogue.

