 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 18 April 2018

Sudan gov’t, Darfur armed groups fail to strike pre-negotiation deal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Gibril Ibrahim and Minni Minnawi at the opening session of Darfur track 23 Nov 2014 (ST Photo)
April 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The parties to Berlin talks on a pre-negotiation agreement for peace in Darfur have failed strike a deal paving the way for a political process to end the 15-year conflict.

Minni Minnawi the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM) told Sudan Tribune late on Tuesday that the two-day meeting wrapped up without an agreement on a declaration of principles that open the door for a cessation of hostilities and the start of political talks.

He further pointed an accusing finger to the government delegation saying "they insisted on the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) as the only basis for negotiations".

Also, he said the government refused all the proposals and concessions they made in order break the stalemate.

The head of the government delegation Amin Hassan Omer was not reachable for comment.

The parties are expected to release more statements explaining their positions on the talks.

Among the armed groups, the talks included the SLM-MM and the Justice and Equality Movement of Gibril Ibrahim.

JEM and SLM-MM refuse to negotiate a peace agreement on the basis of the DDPD instead they propose to open several issues already dealt in the framework text and to add the national matters like freedoms and human rights.

Ina addition to German officials, the meeting was attended by the head of UNAMID who is also the joint chief mediator, the African Union, the United Nations special envoy and the Troika countries including a four-member delegation from the Office of the U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Tall tale of criminal confession from S. Sudan presidency 2018-04-14 21:06:37 By Stephen Par Kuol Those who could not have read the minds of Kiir’s fascist regime for years can now read its own lips confessing war crimes and financial corruption. Ateny Wek Ateny has been (...)

Machar project and the South Sudan peace forum 2018-04-12 05:14:13 By Tor Madira Machier The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the rest of the international community seem to be investing in two rival projects: One is the Machar project and (...)

Don’t be taken in by Sudan prisoner release 2018-04-11 22:00:28 by Jehanne Henry Today, Sudan president Omar al-Bashir ordered the release of “political detainees”, welcome news for 60 or so men who have languished behind bars for weeks. But it is also a grim (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.