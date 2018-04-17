 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 17 April 2018

EU ready to apply "measures" over S. Sudan peace process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 16, 2018 (JUBA) – The European Union (EU) Council is ready to apply all appropriate measures to those obstructing the political process in war-torn South Sudan, according to its conclusions adopted on Monday.

JPEG - 46.4 kb
The opening session of the revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, December 18, 2017 (ST)

The Council, in its conclusion, agreed that that 2018 is a critical year for securing peace in South Sudan, as the term of the transitional government of National Unity as set out in the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) comes to an end.

“While ARCSS remains the basis for the process, the discussions must reflect the reality on the ground,” notes the Council’s statement.

The Council also reaffirmed the EU’s deep concern at the continued fighting and grave violations and abuses of human rights that have inflicted horrific levels of human suffering and left the country in ruins.

In the conclusions, it noted, the EU urged all parties to the negotiations to put the nation’s future and needs of its people first.

It also urged all parties to the conflict in South Sudan to immediately cease fighting and participate in the peace process in good faith.

The General Secretariat of the Council is a body of staff responsible for assisting the European Council and the Council of the EU. Its work is reportedly to help organise and ensure the coherence of the Council’s work and the implementation of its 18-month programme.

South Sudan has been mired in conflict between the government of President Salva Kiir and rebels led by Riek Machar, the country’s former first vice-president since mid-December 2013. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced almost over 2 million people from their homes, including over a million refugees who have fled into neighbouring nations

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 April 12:27, by Midit Mitot

    These peace actors are not serious to help this nation,why don,t you deal with Kirr? Dr Machar has already confined in South Africa, urging who and who again? only Kiir and his thugs to be urge.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Tall tale of criminal confession from S. Sudan presidency 2018-04-14 21:06:37 By Stephen Par Kuol Those who could not have read the minds of Kiir’s fascist regime for years can now read its own lips confessing war crimes and financial corruption. Ateny Wek Ateny has been (...)

Machar project and the South Sudan peace forum 2018-04-12 05:14:13 By Tor Madira Machier The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the rest of the international community seem to be investing in two rival projects: One is the Machar project and (...)

Don’t be taken in by Sudan prisoner release 2018-04-11 22:00:28 by Jehanne Henry Today, Sudan president Omar al-Bashir ordered the release of “political detainees”, welcome news for 60 or so men who have languished behind bars for weeks. But it is also a grim (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.