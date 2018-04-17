 
 
 
S. Sudanese authorities crackdown on allies of ex-army chief

April 16, 2018 (AWEIL) – Authorities in South Sudan’s Northern Bahr el Ghazal state arrested dozens of former army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan’s allies in the latest move to suppress his activities.

Former South Sudan army chief of staff, Gen Paul Malong Awan (Juba24 News)

Those arrested on Sunday, sources told Sudan Tribune, included the state assembly speaker, Deng Ayom as well as five other lawmakers.

The commander of South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM), a rebel movement in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, Santino Manut, said those arrested are Awan’s allies believed to be part of his rebellion.

He said Anguet Anei Ajuong, a woman MP, is among the arrested lawmakers.

Others are Aweil Urban MP, Santino Mayuat Ngong, former minister of water resources and irrigation, Bakheit Garang, former county commissioner of Aweil West Garang Kuach Ariath, and the state secretary general and former Aweil town mayor, Simon Tong Deng.

The commander of the army third division headquarters in the state, General Dau Aturjong allegedly carried out these arbitrary arrests.

Last week, Awan announced the formation of the South Sudan United Front (SSUF), arguing that his movement was the only means through which he would work with compatriots to "arrest the carnage" in the war-torn country.

He accused President Salve Kiir of building a nation where total impunity is the order.

Relations between Awan and President Kiir deteriorated after the former was sacked from his post as army chief of staff in May 2017 and placed under house arrest for fear he would start a rebellion.

The ex-army chief was freed in November following mediation led by members of the JCE. The agreement refrained him from going to his home-town of Aweil in Northern Bahr el-Ghazal state but was allowed to travel to any East Africa country.

(ST)

  • 17 April 10:12, by John Head

    Arbitrary arrests is not the solution for Paul Malong rebellion. let the what is socalled Jieng Council of elders with Kiir and others intelligent South Sudanese despite their tribes sit and discuss the mechanism where general Paul and others reneges would be convine to dennounce their rebellions rather than targeting the innocents citizens who did not take up arms against the government.

  • 17 April 10:20, by Tilo

    Very soon things will go bizarre in Awil House,
    Government need to be intellectual ethical in handling matters. This gov’t always rush on decision making and conclusion. The country is already in mess and much bigger mess is at the verge.
    This time round I don’t thing gov’t can survive
    Good luck to them with that

  • 17 April 12:25, by dengtit

    what happen is not crackdown of Malong loyalists, but it is false accusation. those MPs were raising motion concerning what they called domination of Aweil south in the State govt. all DGs are from Aweil South,employment and deployment is not fair. collections of taxes is very high compare to others states yet ending up in individuals pockets.

  • 17 April 12:31, by dengtit

    the minister representing mayomwel county was dismissed three months ago and Governor appointed himself as the minister of health. these are realities which led to their arrest and if that was the case then, all are malong loyalists including the former. this greediness will leads to splits the state.

  • 17 April 13:37, by Sunday Junup

    Ahaahahah!!!!!!!!!! Malong has been catch from tasteless, let him resting a get out of his mess! Speaker of Parliament can not serve two masters!

