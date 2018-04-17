South Sudanese army chief of staff dismisses death reports

April 16, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s army chief of staff, General James Ajonga Mawut has described as untrue reports claiming he has died in a hospital in neigbouring Kenya where he was admitted.

The rank of Lt general is pinned on Lt Gen. James Ajong by President Salva Kir, and Vice President James Wani, during the swearing-in ceremony as SPLA general chief of staff on Wednesday 10 May 2017 (ST Photo)

Ajonga described reports that are circulating as “blessings” to him.

“From onset we would like to state categorically that there is nothing much to worry about and to inform the general public that your son and leader, General James Ajonga is responding well and will soon return home to live among his people and continue to discharge his national duties”, reads a family statement issued Monday.

Ajonga reportedly underwent a Kidney operation in Cairo, Egypt.

Ubeer Mawut, a brother to the army chief, said they opted for Egypt via Israel after the army chief was denied an entry visa to Germany.

The general was scheduled to fly to Germany for medical attention.

Medical examinations, he said, showed that the South Sudanese army chief of general staff suffers from a kidney infection, Ubeer said.

He said the doctors in Cairo successfully carried out the operation.

The military spokesperson, Lul Ruai Koang also confirmed the general’s admission in Cairo, but declined to comment on his health.

Ajonga was appointed army chief of staff in May 2017, replacing General Paul Malong.

(ST)