Sudan’s President meets Saudi Crown Prince

Sudan's President Omer al-Bashir meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on 15 April 2018 (Photo SPA)
April 15, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia Sunday discussed bilateral relations in a meeting held on the sidelines of the 29th Arab Summit in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

"During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and the opportunities to develop it in various fields. In addition, (they discussed) the latest developments in the region and the efforts exerted towards them," said the official Saudi news agency after the meeting.

For his part, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour who attended the meeting told SUNA that the Crown Prince praised Sudan’s role in common Arab issues and its contribution to regional security and stability.

Sudan is part of the Saudi-led which includes eight African and Middle East countries, in support of the UN-backed government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi which fights Houthi rebels.

In its final communiqué, the Arab summit reaffirmed its full solidarity with Sudan to safeguard the national sovereignty of the country and to consolidate peace, security and development.

Also, the meeting declared its support to Sudanese efforts "to benefit from the initiative of international financial institutions for heavily indebted countries".

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Sunday dubbed the Arab League meeting the “Jerusalem summit” and criticized the U.S. over Jerusalem.

The Monarque further announced a $150 million donation for the maintenance of Islamic heritage, Aqsa mosque, in the eastern part of Jerusalem.

(ST)

