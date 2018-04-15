 
 
 
Sunday 15 April 2018

Monitors urged to involve women in S. Sudan peace process

April 14, 2018 (JUBA) – The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), the body monitoring the implementation of South Sudan’s peace accord, has been urged to involved women in the ongoing peace process.

JPEG - 91.7 kb
JMEC Team led by Chief of Staff Ambassador Berhanu Kebede (Second far left) with the Swedish delegation (JMEC photo)

The decision was reached on Friday during a meeting which JMEC officials held with a team from the Swedish ministry for foreign affairs.

The team is in South Sudan as part of a study tour to several countries to understand how gender issues are integrated into the United Nation mission’s implementation of its mandate and for its partners.

They will meet representatives from the UN, government and civil society in these countries to learn from their experiences, successes, challenges and recommendations in order to improve concrete implementation of the women, peace and security agenda.

The Swedish team will also visit Afghanistan, Iraq, Mali and Liberia.

During the meeting held in the capital, Juba, JMEC chief of staff, Ambassador Berhanu Kebede and his team gave an overview of commission’s integration of gender perspectives in its oversight mandate, emphasizing the centrality of women’s participation and inclusion in the implementation of the agreement and their direct involvement in the ongoing high level revitalization forum processes.

The Swedish team comprised of Karolina Vrethem, the Deputy Director at the Department of Conflict and Humanitarian Affairs at the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gustaf Solomonsson from the African Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specializing in the Horn of Africa, Lotta Segerstrom from the Department for UN Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Hanna Carlsson, the First Secretary at the Swedish embassy in Juba.

(ST)

