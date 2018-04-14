SPLM-IO says South Sudan army carried out fresh attacks on its position

April 13, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese armed opposition group, SPLM-IO, Saturday accused the government forces of attacking their positions in Northern Liech State.

SPLA soldiers, from the 2nd Battalion pose at the SPLA headquarters in Nyang, in the county of Yirol East, on February 15, 2014 (Photo AFP/Fabio Bucciarelli)

"This morning the 14/04/2018, the regime’s forces came out of their trenches and attacked the SPLA IO positions in Boaw and Nhialdiu and some forces are already on their way to Mir mir and Rukuai in (Northern) Liech state," said SPLM-Io deputy spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel.

The rebel official further claimed that Northern Liech Governor, Joseph Nguen Monytuil and SPLA Gen Deng Wol ordered the attack on the SPLA-IO controlled areas in the state.

"Fighting is still on as I write; more details will follow later," he said

The spokesperson called on the ceasefire commission, CTSAMM, to investigate this criminal act as soon as possible.

A senior US official on Friday requested the IGAD to release of all the CTSAMM reports on cease-fire violations as soon as possible and to take the needed punitive measures against the violators of the cessation of hostilities agreement.

The official who was speaking to Voice of America under the cover of anonymity said: "concerned by reports of continued fighting in South Sudan, including military campaigns by the government around Nassir town in the country’s northeast, and around Kajo Keji and Yei in the country’s south".

In a communiqué issued at the end of its 61st session on the situation in South Sudan on 26 March, the IGAD Council of Ministers expressed “extreme” concern on the report submitted by CTSAMM on flagrant violations of the ceasefire agreement by South Sudan government troops in Nassir area on 12 February 2018.

The IGAD council “Decides in line with the Council’s Communiqué of January 26, 2018, to take targeted sanctions against individual violators and refer to the AU Peace and Security Council for appropriate punitive measures,” said the statement.

But since the communiqué, no sanctions have been announced by the regional body.

(ST)