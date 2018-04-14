 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 14 April 2018

SPLM-IO says South Sudan army carried out fresh attacks on its position

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 13, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese armed opposition group, SPLM-IO, Saturday accused the government forces of attacking their positions in Northern Liech State.

JPEG - 28.4 kb
SPLA soldiers, from the 2nd Battalion pose at the SPLA headquarters in Nyang, in the county of Yirol East, on February 15, 2014 (Photo AFP/Fabio Bucciarelli)

"This morning the 14/04/2018, the regime’s forces came out of their trenches and attacked the SPLA IO positions in Boaw and Nhialdiu and some forces are already on their way to Mir mir and Rukuai in (Northern) Liech state," said SPLM-Io deputy spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel.

The rebel official further claimed that Northern Liech Governor, Joseph Nguen Monytuil and SPLA Gen Deng Wol ordered the attack on the SPLA-IO controlled areas in the state.

"Fighting is still on as I write; more details will follow later," he said

The spokesperson called on the ceasefire commission, CTSAMM, to investigate this criminal act as soon as possible.

A senior US official on Friday requested the IGAD to release of all the CTSAMM reports on cease-fire violations as soon as possible and to take the needed punitive measures against the violators of the cessation of hostilities agreement.

The official who was speaking to Voice of America under the cover of anonymity said: "concerned by reports of continued fighting in South Sudan, including military campaigns by the government around Nassir town in the country’s northeast, and around Kajo Keji and Yei in the country’s south".

In a communiqué issued at the end of its 61st session on the situation in South Sudan on 26 March, the IGAD Council of Ministers expressed “extreme” concern on the report submitted by CTSAMM on flagrant violations of the ceasefire agreement by South Sudan government troops in Nassir area on 12 February 2018.

The IGAD council “Decides in line with the Council’s Communiqué of January 26, 2018, to take targeted sanctions against individual violators and refer to the AU Peace and Security Council for appropriate punitive measures,” said the statement.

But since the communiqué, no sanctions have been announced by the regional body.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Tall tale of criminal confession from S. Sudan presidency 2018-04-14 21:06:37 By Stephen Par Kuol Those who could not have read the minds of Kiir’s fascist regime for years can now read its own lips confessing war crimes and financial corruption. Ateny Wek Ateny has been (...)

Machar project and the South Sudan peace forum 2018-04-12 05:14:13 By Tor Madira Machier The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the rest of the international community seem to be investing in two rival projects: One is the Machar project and (...)

Don’t be taken in by Sudan prisoner release 2018-04-11 22:00:28 by Jehanne Henry Today, Sudan president Omar al-Bashir ordered the release of “political detainees”, welcome news for 60 or so men who have languished behind bars for weeks. But it is also a grim (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.